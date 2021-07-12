Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jodie Turner-Smith Robbed at Cannes

By Entertainment News
1067kmx.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith has had tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and cash stolen from her hotel room in Cannes, France, according the reports. The 34-year-old was in town for the Cannes Film Festival, and was at breakfast on Friday when thieves broke into her hotel room and stole several items, including her mother’s wedding ring.

1067kmx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Joshua Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Marriott#Jewelry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'She asked me to marry her': Joshua Jackson reveals his wife Jodie Turner-Smith broke tradition by popping the question to him as he gushes over the 'incredibly romantic' moment

Joshua Jackson has revealed his wife Jodie Turner-Smith broke tradition by asking for his hand in marriage. The Dawson's Creek star, 43, who recently said that being married to Jodie Turner-Smith has changed his life 'in every single possible way', revealed she had asked the questions as opposed to waiting for him to propose.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson Opens Up About Why He and Jodie Turner-Smith Opted for a Home Birth

Joshua Jackson is opening up about the reason he and his wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, opted for an at-home delivery for their now one-year-old daughter. Jackson, who welcomed his first baby, Janie, with Smith last April, shared in an interview with Esquire that the two reached their decision of an at-home birth because it would best guarantee Smith's safety, support, and comfort throughout the process. For those undergoing labor amid the pandemic, he explained, many, including his wife, would be required to give birth alone to minimize COVID-19 transmission rates. The thought of leaving his wife alone as a Black woman under the mercy of the American health care system, all the while in a particularly vulnerable state, brought on a slew of anxieties for the actor. "The American medical system has a horrendous track record with Black women," he noted.
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Joshua Jackson Reveals The Unexpected Story Behind His Engagement To Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson recently revealed that it was Jodie Turner-Smith who popped the question. While appearing on a July 19 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 43-year-old actor said she proposed in December of 2018, “She asked me. Yeah, on New Year’s Eve. We were in Nicaragua. It was very beautiful, incredibly romantic. We were walking down the beach, and she asked me to marry her.”
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson Says Marriage with Jodie Turner-Smith Has Changed Him in "Every Single Possible Way"

Joshua Jackson is reportedly a very happy family man thanks to his marriage with Jodie Turner-Smith. Ahead of the release of his new show, Dr. Death, the Canadian actor opened up to Entertainment Tonight in an interview published yesterday about his time on the project, as well as juggling family life with his wife. Among his warm sentiments surrounding his nearly two-year partnership with the actress, he shared that taking on the new roles of father and husband has changed his life for the better in "every single possible way."
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Mena Suvari: “Slowly but Surely Meth Became My Life. And Then It Took Over”

Nineties It Girl Mena Suvari, who you recognize from hugely popular movies American Pie and American Beauty, is coming clean about her double life. In her new memoir, The Great Peace, the award-winning actor divulges intimate, moving, and, at times, shocking details about her off-camera world—including her teenage struggles with drug addiction, her emotionally destructive relationships with older men, and how the #MeToo movement ultimately inspired her to share her experience with the dark side of young Hollywood fame. Below, read the chapter “Meth Month” from Mena’s debut memoir, out today.
Justin, TXElle

Hailey Bieber Wore a Velvet Dress With Two Thigh-High Leg Slits for Justin’s Art Gallery Auction

Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up more last night for Justin's art gallery auction than they did when they met the French president. The Biebers were photographed wearing matching black evening ensembles. Justin wore a black-tie suit while Hailey complemented him in a black velvet Alessandra Rich gown with two thigh-high leg slits adorned in sheer lace. Justin was all over Hailey as they left the venue:
Moviestoofab.com

These Actors Left Big Hollywood Movies Right In The Middle of Working On Them

"I just showed up on set, and I had gotten it wrong." Releasing a major motion picture takes a lot of hard work but even when the cast and crew devote all of their time and effort to their role, things don't always go as planned. From the moment the script is finished to the day the film finally hits theaters, there’s undoubtedly a few bumps in the road. And along the way, some of the film’s actors realize the project just isn’t for them.
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Steven Spielberg Casts Judd Hirsch, Jeannie Berlin, Robin Bartlett and Jonathan Hadary in Film Based on His Childhood (EXCLUSIVE)

Steven Spielberg has added a new generation to the fictional family at the center of his semi-autobiographical film, which has the working title of “The Fabelmans.”. Oscar nominees Judd Hirsch (“Ordinary People,” “Independence Day”) and Jeannie Berlin (“The Heartbreak Kid,” “Succession”), and veteran stage and screen actors Robin Bartlett (“Mad About You,” “American Horror Story”) and Jonathan Hadary (“Veep,” “Girls5eva”) will play the older relatives of a young, aspiring filmmaker — played by Gabriel LaBelle (“The Predator”) — who is loosely based on Spielberg’s experiences as a kid in Arizona.
MusicPosted by
LoneStar 92

Terri Clark Surprised By Accusation Of Being ‘The Other Woman’

If you're single, you'll get a chuckle out of this... If you're not, you'll get a full laugh. Maybe even a "belly laugh". I can tell you with 100% certainty that at the time this happened-I was NOT laughing. I can look back now and laugh at the whole thing but it took a while. I had been married about a year back in the late 90's when I had the opportunity to go see an artist who's music I love, and who I also had a little crush on. Namely--Terri Clark. We all have those harmless celebrity crushes. Sometimes, we tell our significant others about them in general conversation and perhaps even joke about the possibility of anything ever becoming a reality--like the opportunity to "mess around" with said celebrity actually happening and getting a 'hall pass' on the relationship if it ever did (in other words--if said celebrity was a willing participant in said messing around, there's no harm no foul in your relationship with your spouse or partner).

Comments / 0

Community Policy