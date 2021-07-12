Celebrity Gossip: Matt James, Drake Bell, Kylie Jenner and More!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan currently has to deal with stalkers more often. Now a man has been picked up on Kylie Jenner’s estate in Los Angeles – apparently no stranger. The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been increasingly dealing with stalkers in recent weeks. Just recently, Kim Kardashian (40) obtained an injunction against a man who had made video recordings of her property. On the estate of her half-sister Kendall Jenner (25), a man who had swum in her pool was arrested just a few weeks earlier. Now another stalker invaded the estate of her sister Kylie Jenner (23).