Celebrity Gossip: Matt James, Drake Bell, Kylie Jenner and More!

By Entertainment News
1067kmx.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMATT JAMES AND RACHAEL KIRKCONNELL RESPOND TO CRITICS: Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are responding to fans who say they’re trying to keep their relationship under wraps. “Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Come out of Hiding at ESPY Awards,” Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted alongside a link to a TMZ post with the same headline. “Ain’t nobody hiding!” the Wake Forest alum tweeted in response alongside a selfie of him and Kirkconnell wearing big sunglasses.

Comments / 0

