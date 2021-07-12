Industry News: Box Office, Kristen Stewart, Addison Rae and More!
ASYMMETRICAL RECOVERY FOR B.O.? Forecasters are predicting that the global entertainment business is in the middle of an “asymmetrical” recovery from COVID, citing figures at the box office. PricewaterhouseCoopers surveyed 14 sectors across 53 territories, and said theatrical receipts will total $45.2 billion in 2024, marking its return to normalcy. In 2020, the total tally was $13 billion. PwC predicts annual growth of 5% through 2025, when overall entertainment and media revenue will reach $2.6 trillion.1067kmx.com
Comments / 0