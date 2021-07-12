Industry News: Box Office, Kristen Stewart, Addison Rae and More!

Kristen Stewart in an LA native. Her parents are both in show business, her father a stage manager and tv producer and her mother a script supervisor. Stewart attended traditional school until 7th grade and then switch to distance learning until she finished high school as her acting career took off. She began acting at age 8 in The Thirteenth Year, followed by several more films, including Panic Room. Stewart is best known for playing the lead in The Twilight Saga and was the world’s highest-paid actress in 2010 and 2012. She was also the first American actress to win a Cesar Award. Stewart has gone on to star in more films, including Snow White and the Hutsman, and tried directing with Come Swim in 2017. She has been a brand ambassador for Chanel and Balaciaga. Stewart has a limited presence on social media but still has hundreds of thousands of followers.She is 5 feet,5 inches tall and weighs about 110 lbs.