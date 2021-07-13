Cancel
Ben Whishaw endures the ‘Surge’ in this Sundance hit’s trailer

By Nick Johnston
vanyaland.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHad you told us in, say, 2012 that Ben Whishaw would become a beloved icon of children’s cinema, well, we probably wouldn’t have believed you. At that point, he was Q or Robert Frobisher in Cloud Atlas or, if you were particularly rakish, Grenouille, the serial-killing scent creator from Perfume: The Story of a Murder. But, alas, you replace Colin Firth as Paddington Bear in a film adaptation, and the next thing you know, you’re delighting children and, more importantly, film critics with your antics and softening your image. But with Surge, a hit from the last non-digital Sundance Film Festival back in 2020, Whishaw looks to break bad in that way that only a certain type of psychological thriller can enable an actor to do so. FilmRise, who acquired the rights after the fest, dropped a trailer for the film earlier on Tuesday, and it looks like the kind of thing you might want to leave the kids at home for.

