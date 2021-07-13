Virgil A. Yost, age 88, of Walters, MN, died Monday, July 12, 2021 at St. John’s the Woodlands in Albert Lea, MN. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 16, 2021 at Mansfield Lutheran Church in rural Alden, MN, with Pastor Don Rose officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 4:00-7:00PM at Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be held at Mansfield Lutheran Cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the Kiester American Legion. Bruss-Heitner Funeral Home in Wells, MN, is entrusted with services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.brussheitner.com.