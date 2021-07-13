Police: Security guard fatally shoots man, injures woman after altercation in Giant Food store
A man is dead, and a woman is injured after a security guard shot them after a physical altercation inside a Giant Food store in northwest Baltimore, police said. There were several customers and employees inside the store when the shooting happened, including Mayor Brandon Scott's mother. She was working there at the time. The mayor's office said she's doing OK, but is a bit shaken up.www.wbal.com
Comments / 0