Vevay, IN

Mrs. Mary Jane (Dunaway) Rice

By Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home
WRBI Radio
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Mary Jane (Dunaway) Rice, age 80, of Vevay, Indiana, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence. Mary Jane entered this life on June 12, 1941 in Ohio County, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late, Melvin Ruby and Martha Marie (Webb) Dunaway. She was raised in Ohio County, Indiana where she attended high school. Mary Jane was united in marriage on December 27, 1957 in Ohio County to Harry Lloyd Rice. This union was blessed with two daughters, Kim and Kathy and they shared nearly 49 years of marriage together until his death on March 29, 2006. She was employed for the US Shoe Factory in Vevay, Indiana for 25 years and later for Rising Star Casino & Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana for several years. Mary Jane resided in the Vevay community since 1973. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, working crossword puzzles and reading her Bible.

