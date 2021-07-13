City of Sparks Receives 40th Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting

Sparks, NV – The city of Sparks has once again achieved the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) of the United States and Canada.

“For an unprecedented 40th time, we are beyond proud to accept this prestigious award,” said Sparks City Manager Neil Krutz. “Serving our citizens with excellence and transparency is a goal we strive to achieve each year. We are dedicated to ensure our financial reporting fully implements the highest standards and techniques, and I am thankful to our financial services team for their continued dedication and hard work.”

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. “This is a significant accomplishment for the City,” Krutz said. “We are grateful to GFOA for once again recognizing our excellent financial reporting.”

The city of Sparks’ annual financial report was judged by an impartial panel that met the high standards of the GFOA program. Recipients of the award demonstrate a constructive ‘spirit of full disclosure’ that clearly communicates their financial story and motivates potential users and user groups to read the ACFR.

2020 ACFR here.

GFOA is a professional association servicing the needs of more than 21,000 government finance professionals and has offices in Chicago, IL, and Washington, D.C.