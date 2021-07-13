Cancel
Law Enforcement

International Accreditation Assessment Team Invites Public Comment

iowa.gov
 14 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Since 2011, the Iowa Department of Public Safety has been a proud participant in the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) program – a highly-regarded international law enforcement accrediting body. A CALEA assessment team will examine all aspects of the Iowa Department of Public...

dps.iowa.gov

Comments / 0

