Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Unearthing the horror of Native American boarding schools

By Marc Steiner
Real News Network
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in May, the remains of 215 children were discovered on the grounds of a former residential (boarding) school in Canada that was used to forcibly assimilate Indigenous children. Soon after, over 750 unmarked graves were discovered at another residential school. Given the historical brutality of such schools in their treatment of Indigenous children, it is widely suspected that similar gravesites exist at residential schools across the US and Canada. Investigating these atrocities will require a significant commitment from the US and Canadian governments, and atoning for the (continued) evils wrought upon Indigenous people will take an even more significant commitment from all of us. In our first segment for this week’s episode of The Marc Steiner Show, Marc talks about all this and more with Mary Annette Pember, an award-winning journalist and photographer whose work appears regularly in Indian Country Today and other outlets like In These Times. Pember, a member of the Red Cliff Band of Wisconsin Ojibwe, recently authored an article supported by the Goodman Institute for Investigative Journalism on how the Catholic Church stole $30 million from Native families; she also authored a 2019 article in The Atlantic exposing the horror of Indigenous children being stolen from their homes and put in boarding schools.

therealnews.com

Comments / 15

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zionism#Unearthing#Native American#Indigenous#Canadian#Indian#The Red Cliff Band#The Catholic Church#Jewish#Israeli#Rabbi#Carleton University#Trnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

Trail of Tears: The Genocide of Native Americans

Depiction of Native Americans being forced to walk for days on endTrails of Tears Association. On May 28, 1830, the Indian Removal Act was enacted, allowing the American president, Andrew Jackson, to negotiate the relocation of Native American tribes east of the Mississippi River to its west, freeing these territories from exploitation.
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

ANOTHER mass grave of 182 children discovered at Catholic-run 'Indian' residential school in Canada as Pope Francis agrees to meet with survivors

Another 182 indigenous children's bodies have been discovered in a mass grave at a Catholic-run school in Canada amid calls for the Church to apologise for its role. The latest discovery on Wednesday was made by an indigenous group using ground-penetrating radar at the former St. Eugene's Mission School in Cranbrook, British Columbia, which was operated by the Church from 1912 until the early 1970s.
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Author: 'Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true'

Kenny Xu, author and president of the advocacy group Color Us United, told Hill.TV that “Asian Americans showed that critical race theory cannot be true.”. In discussing differences between Asian American and Black education achievement rates in the United States, Xu said the experiences and historical disadvantages in both communities were “of similar magnitude.”
AmericasVoice of America

Some Native Americans Fear Blood Quantum is Formula for 'Paper Genocide'

WASHINGTON - Native Americans have survived centuries of imported diseases, dispossession of lands and forced assimilation. Today, many worry about another existential threat: Blood quantum—a system the U.S. government and many tribes use to measure Native ancestry and eligibility for membership. Blood quantum (BQ) is based on a simple formula:...
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

Community members discuss finding and honoring youth Native lives lost at Rapid city Boarding School

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - From Canada to Rosebud. Remains of Native American children are being discovered and returned home from boarding schools where they died. The Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands Committee also addressed the issue of young native children who died at a federally run boarding school in Rapid City..... The school was located on what is now the IHS campus.
PoliticsKITV.com

US begins its reckoning on Native American children

After a First Nations community used ground-penetrating radar to discover more than 200 unmarked graves at an Indigenous residential school in Canada, the US Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland, announced in late June that she was launching the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative. It would investigate the policies and practices behind a similar Native boarding school system in the US that was meant to forcibly assimilate Indigenous youth into White, western American society.
SocietyPosted by
The Voice

Native American forbidden culture dark part of history

The United States just has celebrated another Fourth of July Independence Day. We celebrated the day with familiar songs, about the land of the free with loud and many beautiful displays of fireworks. We give thanks and recognition to the many individuals who have sacrificed their lives so that we...
ReligionPosted by
Daily Mail

Dozens of churches are vandalized and torched in Canada after hundreds of unmarked graves were discovered at sites of former residential schools for Indigenous children run by the Catholic church

Dozens of Christian churches on indigenous lands in Canada have been torched and vandalized since unmarked graves of indigenous children near First Nation boarding schools were first discovered at the end of May. Since then, more than 1,000 graves have been found near Native American boarding schools - many of...
ReligionThe Guardian

My relatives went to a Catholic school for Native children. It was a place of horrors

There is so much mourning Native people have yet to do. The full magnitude of Native suffering has yet to be entirely understood, especially when it comes to the nightmarish legacies of American Indian boarding schools. The purpose of the schools was “civilization”, but, as I have written elsewhere, boarding schools served to provide access to Native land, by breaking up Native families and holding children hostage so their nations would cede more territory. And one of the primary benefactors of the boarding school system is the Catholic church, which is today the world’s largest non-governmental landowner, with roughly 177 million acres of property throughout the globe. Part of the evidence of how exactly the church acquired its wealth in North America is literally being unearthed, and it exists in stories of the Native children whose lives it stole, which includes my own family.
SocietyWashington Post

Decades too late, the public may get some answers on children lost to Native American boarding schools

First came the discovery in May of the remains of 215 children, some as young as 3, in unmarked graves on the grounds of a former boarding school in British Columbia that was once part of an effort to assimilate indigenous children by separating them from their families and stripping them of their cultures. Weeks later, at least 751 unmarked graves were found at the site of another residential school in Canada. Among the questions raised by the horrific discoveries is whether there are similar lost children to be found in the United States, which shares Canada’s history of operating a shameful system of separating Native children from their homes and families.

Comments / 15

Community Policy