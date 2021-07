WASHINGTON, July 20, 2021 – The American Petroleum Institute (API) today released a new analysis of the natural gas and oil industry’s impact on the U.S. economy and highlighted its importance to the nation’s post-pandemic recovery. The study, prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and commissioned by API, is based on the latest government data available at the state, national and congressional district level, showing that the industry is a driver of every sector of the U.S. economy and supports 11.3 million total American jobs in 2019 across all 50 states. The industry’s total impact on U.S. GDP was nearly $1.7 trillion, accounting for nearly 8 percent of the national total in 2019.