Things to eat in and around Dublin from July 26th- August 2nd 2021, everything from fishy spice bags to a Maxi Twist sundae. With indoor drinking and dining commencing on July 26th, the whole country has gone into a slight state of flux. Some businesses have opened up for indoor dining and are navigating the muddy and dense waters of the reopening stipulations, while others are continuing on with outdoor dining for a variety of different reasons. This has left some bums on inside seats and others on outdoor seats around the city, leading to quite a fair bit of head-scratching from customers and business owners alike. Dublin businesses are still serving up some amazing fare despite this period of change and transition, and to help highlight some of them we have collected the top five things we like the look of around the city (and Bray). Here are five things in Dublin this week that we like the look of: