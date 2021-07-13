Cancel
Newton, NJ

The Association to Perform at Newton Theatre on December 4th

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEWTON, NJ) -- In 1967, The Association made history by being the first band anywhere to open a rock festival - the now historic, Monterey Pop Festival. One of the most successful bands to come out of the 60’s, they have sold millions of records, tapes, CDs and DVDs as well as earned a number of achievements including a Golden Globe nomination in 1970 for Best Original Song - Goodbye Columbus. The band will perform at The Newton Theatre on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 8:00pm.

