Everything we saw at the Tampa Bay Lightning Stanley Cup boat parade
Monday's Stanley Cup Boat parade found thousands of fans lining the Tampa Riverwalk and packed into Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park to celebrate the back-to-back champs. Apropos of the loudest, proudest team in the National Hockey League, Tampa Bay Lightning fans partied it up with #1 bullshitter Nikita Kucherov and were also met with a monsoon-esque thunderstorm. The squall canceled onstage festivities (sorry Big Boi), but that didn't stop players from getting out there to revel with the fanbase.—Ray Roa.
