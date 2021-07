The Clarinda A’s scored seven runs in the eighth inning to run away from the Chillicothe Mudcats 13-4 Tuesday, July 13, running the A’s win streak to seven. Clarinda’s lead was only 5-4 when they came to bat in the top of the eighth inning, but the first six A’s reached base by either a walk or hit batter. A groundout added a run before another walk. Chillicothe then changed pitchers for the second time in the inning before another RBI groundout. A wild pitch brought in one more before another run scored on an error. The A’s did not have a hit in the inning.