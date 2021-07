Blowfish Studios and Drakkar Dev revealed today that they will be releasing their upcoming game Blackwind on PC and consoles later this year. This is straight-up sci-fi survival at its finest as you are a pilot trapped in the cockpit of a prototype Battle Frame, which carries with it unlimited potential. Turning you into an unlikely hero as you'll battle against hordes of alien invaders. While no official date was given for the game, we got a new trailer and confirmation that this will be on every console both current and next-gen, as well as multiple platforms on PC. Enjoy the trailer as we wait for more!