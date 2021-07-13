Exchange offering a free newsletter

Cancel
By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Exchange has recently released a comprehensive newsletter highlighting the people, events and activities that affect the lives of our readership.

“This newsletter will arrive directly in your email’s inbox three times a week — Tuesday, Thursday and Friday,” said W. Curt Vincent, editor of the newspaper. “It will also be a terrific going-away gift to the college-bound students, so they can keep up with their hometown news.”

The Exchange’s newsletter is free to all who wish to subscribe, simply by going to the laurinburgexchange.com website and filling out the “Get Daily Headline E-Newsletters” information box located along the right-hand rail of the website.

“Newspapers are constantly evolving,” Regional Publisher Brian Bloom said in explaining the move to a newsletter on non-print publication days. “We wanted to find a mechanism that will provide pertinent information in a condensed format.”

Information previously contained in the paper’s e-edition, available to subscribers only, will now appear for those who don’t pay for the standard edition.

“We will continue to cover all the news our readers expect,” Bloom reiterated. “And our print edition, available each Wednesday and Saturday, can provide even more comprehensive coverage.”

Readers are urged to sign up today at no charge to stay informed about the latest in Scotland County coverage.

