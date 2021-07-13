Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Experts Rule Out Several Causes For Illness Killing Songbirds

By Bente Bouthier
indianapublicmedia.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWildlife experts have been testing songbirds this month, trying to determine the cause of the mysterious illness that has killed hundreds of them across Indiana and other states. Allysin Gillet is an ornithologist with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. She said not much is known about the illness and...

indianapublicmedia.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Salmonella#Songbirds#Avian Flu#Chlamydia#Brood X Cicada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Virus
News Break
Science
Related
AnimalsWicked Local

Mysterious illness killing songbirds in 10 states - MassWildlife urges precautions

A mysterious illness is causing deaths in songbirds in 10 states and could end up doing so in other states, so MassWildlife is asking Bay Staters to take precautions. MassWildlife issued an advisory when deaths of songbirds were reported in New Jersey, Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana, and people reported seeing sick and dying birds with eye swelling, crusty discharge on their eyes, and neurological signs.
White County, INNewsbug.info

DNR locates unidentified songbird illness in White County

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has located the songbird illness in 69 counties including White, Carroll, Cass, Pulaski, Jasper, Benton and Tippecanoe. According to Allisyn Gillet — state ornithologist for Indiana DNR — as of July 8, more than 280 sick or dead songbird reports have been made across Indiana.
Anderson, INWashington Times-Herald

Aviary mystery: Experts say cause of unexplained illness among songbirds still unknown

ANDERSON — Wildlife experts investigating an unknown illness that has killed hundreds of songbirds in Indiana and several other states remain puzzled about its cause. As of Monday, the disease had killed 462 birds across 65 counties in Indiana since late May, with hundreds more in Ohio, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Virginia and Maryland believed to have died from it.
Animalsmcheraldonline.com

Mysterious Illness Infecting Songbirds; PGC Recommends Removing Feeders and Baths

A mysterious disease is causing the deaths of songbirds in Southeast Pennsylvania and parts of the United States including Washington D.C., and until officials can determine what is causing it, the Pennsylvania Game Commission is recommending people remove bird feeders and baths from their property. According to the game commission,...
Public Healthspectrumlocalnews.com

Experts: Respiratory illnesses return as COVID restrictions ease

ORLANDO, Fla. — COVID-19 case numbers have seen a big drop in recent months thanks to vaccination rates nationwide. But as mask wearing eases up, respiratory illnesses are once again on the rise and doctors say this is a trend that’s likely to keep going up. What You Need To...
Animalswdac.com

Searching For Answers To Sick/Dying Birds

UNIVERSITY PARK – Pennsylvanians may see dead and dying songbirds exhibiting strange symptoms according to a Penn State Extension wildlife specialist monitoring the spread of a mysterious disease. Margaret Brittingham, professor of wildlife resources at Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences, says there have been recent reports of sick and dying birds around the Northeast. The affected birds have crusty eyes and neurological symptoms that may include seizures, difficulty standing, and head shaking. In PA, most of the cases have occurred in the southeast region of the state. The primary species affected are blue jays, common grackles, American robins, northern cardinals, and European starlings. Brittingham said we know more about what is not causing these symptoms and deaths than what is causing them. The Wildlife Futures Program at the University of PA Veterinary School is working in conjunction with the PA Game Commission to test birds for different pathogens and toxins to determine the cause. Brittingham urges residents to take bird feeders down to increase “social distancing” in birds to reduce the risk of disease spread and wash feeders and bird baths by soaking them in a 10% bleach solution before putting them back out after the problem is over. Keep pets away from sick or dead birds and wash your hands with soap and water after handling birds or feeders.
Ohio StateSpringfield News Sun

Mystery illness: Ohio warns poultry farmers after songbird deaths

No evidence sickness has spread to domestic poultry flocks. The state is urging poultry farmers to protect their flocks from a mysterious illness that has sickened and killed songbirds in five area Ohio counties and other states. While there’s no evidence that the unknown disease has spread to Ohio’s poultry...
Animalslocaldvm.com

Deadly ‘mystery illness’ prompts warning to remove bird feeders, birdbaths

(WWLP) — The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife is asking residents to take down bird feeders and birdbaths over a mysterious illness that is reportedly killing songbirds in the mid-Atlantic. “Birds congregating at bird feeders and birdbaths can transmit diseases to one another,” MassWildlife stated. “At this time of...
Animalscwbradio.com

Bird Experts Suggest Taking Feeders Down Due to Songbird Illness

(Terry Bell, WRN) Bird experts are recommending steps to take to help contain a mystery illness that’s killing some songbirds. The Audubon Society of Madison suggests people take their bird feeders down. No one knows exactly what is making songbirds sick across the country. There are a few reports of sick or dead birds in Wisconsin.
Ohio Statecwcolumbus.com

Songbirds across Ohio getting sick, and experts are unsure why

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mysterious illness is impacting songbirds across multiple states, including Ohio. Blue jays, common grackles, European starlings, American robins, and house sparrows have all been affected. “These birds are coming in with neurologic signs, weakness, crusty eyes, kind of matted eyes,” said Dr. Dennis Summers, the...
AnimalsKeene Sentinel

For the Birds: Mysterious bird illness a cause for concern, by Chris Bosak

Something is killing birds in unusually large numbers. An as-of-yet undetermined disease has taken a heavy toll on birds such as robins, blue jays and grackles in about a dozen Mid-Atlantic and Midwest states. The die-off started in May and, while it hasn’t reached New England yet (as far as we know), officials at conservation organizations are encouraging people to take precautions to protect birds. Among the precautions: Stop feeding birds (or at least wash all feeders with a 10 percent bleach solution) and discontinue the use of birdbaths temporarily.
Missouri StateKOMU

Department of Conservation says no indication of mysterious songbird illness in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY - At least nine states and the District of Columbia have recently received numerous reports of unexplained sick and dying songbirds. Wildlife officials in states such as Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland and Virginia have reported hundreds of dead birds. The cause of death currently remains unknown, but symptoms have included crusty or puffy eyes, seizures, shaking and other abnormal behavior.
AnimalsScience Friday

Songbirds Suffer Mystery Illness From The East Coast To The Midwest

The reports started in late May: Songbirds in Washington, D.C. and neighboring regions were being found dead, often with swollen and crusty eyes. In the days that followed, similar sightings came from many states, including Kentucky, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Now, the symptoms have been seen as far west as Indiana—but wildlife experts still aren’t sure what’s causing the deaths.
Saegertown, PADerrick

Expert says songbird disease calls for distancing

Songbirds from Florida to New Jersey are dying of a mystery disease that has yet to be identified. And if this all feels a bit like an abrupt return to March 2020 for bird enthusiasts, that's because it pretty much is, says Carol Holmgren, wildlife rehabilitator at the Tamarack Wildlife Center in Saegertown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy