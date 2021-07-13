Whatever Happened to Christopher Mintz-Plasse?

Richard Masur is well into his 70s now but like many others in show business he’s still doing his thing and he’s still remembered by a lot of people when the mention of him comes up since the guy has been in a large number of movies and has popped up over the years now and then in a lot of different ways. He’s usually been one of those guys that can play a very creepy or kind of gentle and almost simple kind of characters that aren’t dumb by any means but also can’t be said to be the strongest of men. In a lot of ways, Richard has usually played a role that affords him the chance to appear authoritative or has shown him to be kind of a pushover, someone that’s easy to manipulate and otherwise control. But considering that he makes people believe in his character it’s a mark of his ability to act that has been one of the greatest parts of his career for so long. It does feel as though he’s one of those that have dropped off the map every now and then since despite being around quite often he has kind of faded into the background over the years and made it clear that he’s not the big deal any longer. In fact, one could say that back in his prime he still wasn’t the big deal a lot of the time, but was there when he was needed and has been completely reliable, which makes him better than the big deal sometimes, as it makes him dependable.