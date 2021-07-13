Forget Grubhub, THIS Is How Iowa Farmers Get Lunch Delivered [VIDEO]
Farmers are some of the hardest-working folks you'll find. There is no '9 to 5', and often, there's no true off day or vacation. It's work, work, WORK. Oh, and more work. So, with that in mind, they still have to eat, right? What better way to do so without skipping a beat than by having an aerial sandwich delivery? It happened, and it was caught on video by a TikTok-farmer who goes by drylander on the popular app.kdat.com
