Patricia Ann Burke Hiler
Patricia Ann Burke Hiler, of Denton, Texas, passed away Sunday, July 4, at her home. Patricia Ann Burke was born on November 21st, 1938 to Arthur and Matilda Wolf Burke in Cincinnati, OH. Pat met her future husband, Edward Allan Hiler, in the eighth grade. They married on Jan. 30, 1960. Pat earned a Bachelor's Degree from Miami University (Oxford, Ohio) and began her career as an educator in Columbus, Ohio, at Windsor Elementary School while Ed worked toward his Ph.D. at Ohio State University.
