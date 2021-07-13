Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Brother of Boy Killed in Adventureland Accident Showing Recovery Signs

By Danielle
104.5 KDAT
104.5 KDAT
 11 days ago
Earlier this month tragedy struck a Cedar Rapids family when what was supposed to be a fun trip to Adventureland turned into a nightmare. On Saturday, July 3 the Jaramillo family was on a raft on the Raging River at Adventureland. Their raft flipped and several family members were injured. David and Sabrina Jaramillo's 11-year-old son Michael died from the accident, and their 16-year-old son David Jr. was left in critical condition. It's an unimaginable nightmare that no family should have to endure.

Posted by
104.5 KDAT

David Jaramillo Jr. Shows Improvement, Could Leave Hospital Soon

It's more good news coming out of Des Moines from the Jaramillo family. In the aftermath of the Raging River accident at Adventureland Theme Park, the family can use all the good news they can get. KCCI is reporting that David Jaramillo Jr. who was trapped underwater when the raft flipped over, is now reportedly speaking, sitting up, and even brushing his teeth.
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

Woman Drives Over Target Ball (PHOTOS)

A woman in North Carolina drove over one of those big red balls in the parking lot of a Target on Monday. Officials said that as she was backing out her Nissan Altima, she hit the gas and ended up backing over the red ball and became stuck on top of it – perfectly wedged between the front and rear tires.
Posted by
104.5 KDAT

Eastern Iowans Exposed to Rabid Bat at Omaha Zoo

Some forty Iowans, including several from the Cedar Rapids area, are undergoing treatment for rabies after potentially coming into contact with a rabid bat at a zoo in Omaha, according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. More than 180 people in all were asked to get the rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, which...

