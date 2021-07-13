The Yosemite Excursion at Chateau du Sureau, a Relais and Chateaux

There was a time around the turn of the millennium when a run-down farmhouse in Tuscany cost as much as a castle in France. I don’t know how Dan and I managed to fool the owners of a chateau in Burgundy that we were interested in buying it. We visited the property on a bright June morning and fell in love with it the instant the square 17th-century facade appeared at the end of an avenue of chestnut trees. When we entered the house – uninhabited and long since emptied – we were hit by the smell of its past, as if it had been imprisoned in a vacuum jar. At that point, we were convinced that the place spoke a language that only we could understand. It lured us with its wax-thirsty parquet floors, its dusty marble fireplaces, the dirt-encrusted glass of its large French windows overlooking the garden, chipped woodwork, and tattered wallpaper. The house begged us to come to its rescue. It goes without saying that we didn’t have a penny of what the owners were asking, but we bamboozled them so well that eventually, they agreed to let us spend a summer month ‘trying it out.