Philadelphia, PA

Drexel Medicine Resumes Management of Internal Medicine Practice and Student Health Center

 14 days ago

The Drexel Internal Medicine practice at 219 North Broad Street and Drexel University’s Student Health Center have rejoined the clinical practices of the College of Medicine. Previously managed by Tower Health Medical Group, the practices returned to Drexel effective July 1, which ensures continuation of these needed services and reflects Drexel’s mission-driven approach to student and population health in Philadelphia.

