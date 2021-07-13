Silver Line completion pushed back to 2024, Richardson stations still on schedule
The Silver Line has been delayed by two years and is now estimated by Dallas Area Rapid Transit to be complete sometime in 2024. This is the second delay for the long-awaited commuter rail project that will travel 26 miles between Plano and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The line will include 10 stations along its planned route, including the existing CityLine/Bush station and a new station at The University of Texas at Dallas.communityimpact.com
Comments / 1