Dallas, TX

Silver Line completion pushed back to 2024, Richardson stations still on schedule

By Erick Pirayesh
Posted by 
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 11 days ago
The Silver Line has been delayed by two years and is now estimated by Dallas Area Rapid Transit to be complete sometime in 2024. This is the second delay for the long-awaited commuter rail project that will travel 26 miles between Plano and the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. The line will include 10 stations along its planned route, including the existing CityLine/Bush station and a new station at The University of Texas at Dallas.

communityimpact.com

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
#Dallas Area Rapid Transit#The Silver Line#Cityline Bush#The University Of Texas
