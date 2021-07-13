Cancel
Denton County, TX

Four Deaths and 110 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County

Posted by 
 14 days ago
Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced four Denton County community members died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 628 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Today’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

  • A male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County
  • A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton
  • A male in his 70s who was a resident of Corinth
  • A male in his 50s who was a resident of Justin

“As we report the death of four additional community members due to COVID-19, please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH also announced 110 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 105 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 77,665 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 37 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 75,354.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks unvaccinated community members to:

  • Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household
  • Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently
  • Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results
  • If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DCPH's COVID-19 vaccine page. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit the DCPH stats page.

