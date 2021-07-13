Four Deaths and 110 New COVID-19 Cases in Denton County

Denton County Public Health (DCPH) announced four Denton County community members died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the total to 628 deaths due to COVID-19 in Denton County. Today’s reported COVID-19 deaths include:

A male over 80 who was a resident of unincorporated southwest Denton County

A male in his 60s who was a resident of Denton

A male in his 70s who was a resident of Corinth

A male in his 50s who was a resident of Justin

“As we report the death of four additional community members due to COVID-19, please keep these individuals’ families and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” stated Denton County Judge Andy Eads.

DCPH also announced 110 new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, of which 105 are active cases. This increases the cumulative, countywide total to 77,665 COVID-19 cases. DCPH also reported 37 newly recovered cases of COVID-19, increasing the countywide recovery total to 75,354.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH asks unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

For local COVID-19 vaccine information or to join DCPH’s Vaccine Interest Portal Waitlist, visit DCPH's COVID-19 vaccine page. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit the DCPH stats page.