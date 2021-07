The summer I turned 13, a friend told me how she made a lot of money picking strawberries. It sounded like a relatively easy deal, so my sister and I decided to give it a try. Lunch sacks in hand, we ferried to a nearby island and were loaded in the back of a large farm truck. A stern woman met us at the worksite, gave us our orders, and containers to pick into. We were each assigned a long row to pick. Good, ripe berries should go into the containers, but we were to remove all berries that were overripe or rotten and leave them in the dirt. As one of a string of hot days, many berries were past their prime — far more than the “good” ones for which we would get paid. We picked all morning and thought our rows were completed. No such luck. We were sent back to cull more “bad” berries we had missed. By lunchtime, we had not made much money.