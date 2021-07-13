Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Famous Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Coming to Denver in September

By Emily Mashak
Posted by 
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a fan of the arts, then this is something you have to gogh (sorry, not sorry) to. The Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit is making its debut at the former Regency Hotel, now known as Lighthouse Denver (3900 Elati St.), on September 30. According to event organizers, the...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
City
Hamilton, CO
Local
Colorado Entertainment
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#New York City#Temperature#Regency Hotel#Lighthouse Denver#Italian#Vip#Flex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Arts
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
Club 93.7

Beyond Van Gogh In Detroit Is An Immersive Experience You Should Check Out

My family visited the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Detroit recently, and it is an incredible, immersive experience that everyone should see. I've always been a little intimidated by art exhibits, mostly because I'm not the most artistic person. I never know how long to stand in front of a painting or work of art, and I worry that everyone else can see something I'm missing. Even with all that angst, I knew that I wanted to see the Van Gogh display when it was announced.
Anaheim, CAPosted by
Voice of OC

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ in Anaheim Takes Visitors Inside the Painter’s Artworks

The immersive Vincent van Gogh painting craze is sweeping North America. Editor’s Note: We give our arts critics the latitude to state their opinions of the work they review, and we know they must address many complex and sometimes controversial aspects of an artist’s choices; we also recognize that sensitivity must be exercised in describing them. While Voice of OC might take issue occasionally with the way our critics tackle such challenging subjects, we nevertheless grant them the autonomy to make those decisions. We believe the proper forum to debate them is in the comments section on our social media channels.
Denver, COglendalecherrycreek.com

Van Gogh Alive Arrives At Stanley Marketplace

Multi-Sensory Art Experience In The Hangar Until Sept. 26. The Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota and Andrew Kay Management in partnership with Grande Experiences present Van Gogh Alive, a large-scale, multi-sensory experience that is promoted as entertaining for the entire family. Van Gogh’s works have been displayed and enjoyed around the world for over a century. For a limited time only — through September 26 in The Hangar at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace — audiences have an opportunity to experience Van Gogh’s artistry and venture into his world.
Visual ArtTime Out Global

‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Show’ opens next week

In what’s been an ongoing art saga of 2020-21, ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ is finally ready to open its oh-so-secret doors to visitors. Previously, we told you about how two huge, Instagrammable Van Gogh shows are opening in the capital this year, following another huge, Instagrammable Van Gogh show that got finished off by Covid even before it opened. The first one, ‘Van Gogh Alive’, arrived in Kensington Gardens in June (book tickets here).
Visual ArtPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Podcast: A visit to ‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’

This week, come with us as we take a look at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”. Entering the digitally-animated “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is less like walking into a painting and more like stepping into an IMAX fever dream. In a room the size of a railroad barn, painterly trains come and go, filling the interior with images of soft gray smoke. Flowering almond trees shed their petals on the breeze, and reach to the sky, 40 feet above our heads.Painted sailboats float on a bubbling Rhone River, as yellow stars whirl in the blue night sky. Walls melt. Water pools on the ground. This section of the traveling exhibit is the climax of a multimedia experience, with its super-boosted subwoofer sound effects and eye-popping writhing visuals.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Becca Ballard

Take A Yoga Class At Immersive Van Gogh Chicago

A unique wellness experience is awaiting right in the heart of Chicago. Join featured yoga and mindfullness session in the immersive art installation, Immersive Van Gogh. Grab a mat and take a 35-minute yoga class presented by CorePower Yoga. This experience is right inside of the "Immersive Van Gogh" exhibit, sponsored by Lifeway Foods, America’s favorite kefir company. Get your body in sync with the music, lights and moving images within the high-tech show as you slow down for this class in a new setting. The classes take place early in the morning on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays—before the exhibit opens to the general public.
Visual Arttoledocitypaper.com

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ Exhibit Reveals the Man Behind the Art

World famous artist Vincent Van Gogh was a Dutch artist who only became celebrated after his death, but many people aren’t aware of what (or who) pushed for his work to be noticed. Beyond Van Gogh will not only give you information about the artist that you didn’t know you needed, but you’ll also have the chance to see his work in a never before seen way.
KidsHyperallergic

How My Kids Helped Me Stop Hating the Van Gogh Experience

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». I don’t like Vincent van Gogh. Not for me are fields of sunflowers, smudgy portraiture, and Parisian cafes. And yet, on a scorching Texas day, I found myself shuffling through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, and — horrors! — liking it. The culprits behind this caper?? are entirely my children, who are four and two and therefore require entertainment every weekend — ideally activities that can engage their senses, cause minimal destruction, and be air-conditioned.
Visual Artdo250.com

Imagine Van Gogh

“Original canvasses are expanded and fragmented, then projected into unusual shapes to emphasize the mesmerizing exaggerations and distortions of Van Gogh’s work. Visitors experience their energy, emotion, and beauty like never before.”. - Annabelle Mauger. IMAGINE VAN GOGH, A UNIQUE CULTURAL PROJECT. In this exhibition, visitors of all ages discover...
Visual ArtApartment Therapy

This Monet-Inspired Immersive Exhibit Is Coming To a City Near You

Seeing your favorite works of art in person is something any art or history lover can appreciate, but seeing iconic masterpieces come to life with the help of technology is an experience unlike any other. Hot on the heels of Immersive Van Gogh comes Monet by the Water, a traveling immersive exhibit inspired by — you guessed it — French painter Claude Monet.
Chicago, ILMarietta Daily Journal

Navy Pier moves closer to adding new immersive exhibit for Crystal Gardens

Navy Pier drew one step closer to adding a digital immersive exhibit as its next tourist attraction when the Chicago Plan Commission approved the project Thursday. The approval is a preliminary step toward full zoning approval from the City Council. The exhibit, run by New York-based Illuminarium Experiences, would transform...

Comments / 0

Community Policy