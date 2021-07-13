Cancel
Madison County Scrap Tire Collection Day

norfolkne.gov
 14 days ago

The City of Norfolk Solid Waste Division is hosting a Scrap Tire Collection Day funded by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. On August 11, 2021 at the Madison County Fair Grounds at 7:00 a.m. the Solid Waste Division will begin accepting tires until the 500 ton mark is reached, no exceptions. Access to the collection site must be from west Hwy 32/W 3rd, north on Fair Grounds Road; signs will be posted.

norfolkne.gov

