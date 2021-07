Almost the first words in Rio Tinto’s 2020 annual report, published in February, were these from its chairman, Simon Thompson: “Our strong performance in many areas during 2020 was overshadowed by the destruction of two ancient rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge [in Australia]. I reiterate our unreserved apology to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people for the destruction. We are committed to learning the lessons from Juukan Gorge to ensure that the destruction of a site of such exceptional cultural significance never happens again.”