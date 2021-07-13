Cancel
Glen Carbon, IL

All-State Distance Runner Tyler Guthrie Is Father McGivney Male Athlete Of The Month

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 11 days ago
GLEN CARBON - Tyler Guthrie capped a brilliant track and cross country career at Father McGivney Catholic at the IHSA Class 1A Boys State Track and Field Meet with a ninth-place finish in the 3,200 meters in 9:59.67. Tyler Guthrie is the Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com Male Athlete of the Month for Father McGivney Catholic High School. "I was really happy with my performance and that my parents and grandparents were here to watch," he said. Guthrie is the first all-state boys' track runner fo Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

RiverBender.com

ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com
Community Policy