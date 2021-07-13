Pearl C. Hinson (nee Siebert) fell asleep peacefully in her home in Fort Gratiot, Michigan and woke up in the loving arms of her Savior on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Born on August 1, 1923 in Halfway (Eastpoint) Michigan, she was the first child of Elsie Priehs Siebert. Pearl was soon after blessed with a sister and lifelong best friend, Jane. Watching the strength and determination of her mother as she worked to provide for her daughters as a single mother, Pearl grew to be a hardworking, independent woman. She was also a lifelong member of the Lutheran Church.