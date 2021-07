Every survey result in the past 30 years taken by Eads, Kiowa County, and throughout rural southeastern Colorado has identified “Housing” as the number one issue that is hampering rural communities from growing and improving their quality of life. When it’s time to bring in a qualified doctor or health professional --- there’s no appropriate house so they don’t come. Or, the school has a chance to hire a great educator and coach with an awesome family --- but there’s no appropriate house so they don’t come. Or, educated alumni with a young family want to move out of the city and come home --- but there’s no appropriate house so they don’t come. We’ve heard those stories time and time again over the years.