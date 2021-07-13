Cancel
Jason Sudeikis Speaks Out Following Split From Olivia Wilde: "I Hit a Rock Bottom"

By Paul Dailly
TV Fanatic
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTed Lasso star Jason Sudeikis is opening up about his split from Olivia Wilde for the first time since they called it quits. Sudeikis and Wilde ended their engagement in 2020. “I’ll have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” the 45-year-old dished in a GQ interview.

CelebritiesVulture

Jason Sudeikis Still Doesn’t Know ‘Why’ Olivia Wilde Left Him

In news that’s the complete opposite of Ted Lasso’s adorable mustache, Jason Sudeikis told GQ in a new profile that he still doesn’t have clarity about the end of his nine-year relationship with Olivia Wilde. The couple, who share two children and were engaged prior to their breakup in November 2020, have since rebounded with wildly different people with wildly different fan bases: Wilde is dating multigenerational favorite Harry Styles, while Sudeikis is enjoying the company of — Briticism incoming — a page 3 model. “I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said of their split, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle.” Sudeikis emphasized that their breakup indeed occurred in November, despite conflicting timelines, and he’s still trying to understand what to “take away” from it all. “That’s an experience that you either learn from or make excuses about,” he offered. “You take some responsibility for it, hold yourself accountable for what you do, but then also endeavor to learn something beyond the obvious from it.” In the meantime, someone please protect Sudeikis from headlines like this.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Jason Sudeikis reflects on breakup with Olivia Wilde: ‘I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year’

Jason Sudeikis has opened up about his breakup from ex-fiancée Olivia Wilde, revealing that he is not entirely sure about the reasons behind the separation.The Ted Lasso  who shares two children with Wilde, 37, reflected on the end of the more than seven year relationship during an interview with GQ for the magazine’s August cover, where he confirmed that they split in November 2020.“I’ll have a better understanding of why in a year,” he said, “and an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it’ll go from being, you know, a book of my...
CelebritiesNewsweek

What Jason Sudeikis Has Said About Oliva Wilde and Harry Styles

Jason Sudeikis has opened up about his ex-partner Olivia Wilde moving on with pop star Harry Styles. The Ted Lasso star and the Booksmart director were engaged for seven years and share two children together. They spit up in November 2020 and shortly afterward, tabloid photos of Wilde and the...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jason Sudeikis Shares Current Feelings About Olivia Wilde Breakup

Break-ups are rough, even for celebrities. Maybe even more so for them considering the public nature of most famous relationships. For example, take Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde. The couple had been together since 2011 before calling it quits in late 2020. Their split was heavily scrutinized by media outlets and fans alike. Whether it was due to their celebrity status or a lack of anything to do (because quarantine), Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde were shoved under a microscope. However, Sudeikis has stayed mum on the whole situation - until now, that is.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Inside Jason Sudeikis and Irina Shayk's Night Out With Friends

Jason Sudeikis and Irina Shayk are hanging out... but just as friends!. A source tells ET that Sudeikis was recently spotted at the newly reopened midtown hotspot Hunt & Fish Club to celebrate the birthdays of his Ted Lasso cast members, Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein. "Irina Shayk and new...
SoccerPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Star Jason Sudeikis Shows His Support for English Soccer Players Following Racial Abuse

Season 2 of Ted Lasso will start streaming on Apple TV+ on July 23, and Jason Sudeikis is showing his support for a few English soccer players. Sudekis, the co-creator and star of Ted Lasso, was seen wearing a shirt that had the first names of Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka at the Season 2 premiere in Hollywood. The three players were targets of racial abuse from fans after missing penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final this past weekend.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Ted Lasso' Star Jason Sudeikis Speaks out After Sporting Controversial Shirt

Jason Sudeikis is opening up about his decision to wear a sweatshirt reading "Jadon & Marcus and Bukayo." The actor was photographed wearing the sweatshirt at the second season premiere of his Apple TV+ show Ted Lasso, which Sudeikis co-created and also stars in. The event came just after Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka became the subjects of racist abuse from fans after they missed penalty kicks in the Euro 2020 final.

