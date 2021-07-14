Cancel
Madison County, IL

Two Madison County Sheriff's Captains Join Illinois C.O.P.S. Ride To Honor Fallen Officers

RiverBender.com
 10 days ago
EDWARDSVILLE - Two Madison County Sheriff’s Captains, Cale Becker and Will Dimitroff, are about to take the longest bike trek of their lives - around 350 miles - from Alton on Thursday, July 15, 2021, to Chicago at the Gold Star Family Park on Sunday, July 18, 2021. The race is part of the Illinois Concerns Of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.) ride. Illinois Concerns of Police Survivors is a non-profit organization that provides resources to assist in the rebuilding of the lives of surviving Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

