East Orange, NJ

John P. ‘Jack’ McKeown

John P. “Jack” McKeown, 79, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021 at home. Known to all as Jack, he grew up in East Orange, attending East Orange High School before obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University. In the late 1960s he entered the emerging.

