Linda Ann Patterson, 73, of Niceville, Florida, formerly of Sea Girt, peacefully passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast in Miramar Beach, Florida after a four-year battle with urothelial carcinoma. When she was diagnosed, she kept an upbeat and positive attitude – a hallmark...
Anne McLaughlin Helfrich, 95, of Manasquan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune with her loving family by her side. Anne was born in Newark and raised in South Orange. She was a graduate of Columbia High School and a 1948 graduate...
Greg VanCardo passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020 at the age of 62 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. He was born in Neptune and lived his whole life in Point Pleasant. Greg played Pop Warner football in Point Pleasant, and he graduated from Point Pleasant Boro High School in 1976. Greg was an excellent athlete in high school, participating in football, wrestling and track. As captain of the football and wrestling teams his senior year, Greg provided leadership and inspiration to these programs. He was selected to the Second Team All State Group II Football Team and Second Team All Ocean County Team. After graduating he directed the Point Pleasant Recreation Wrestling Program from 1978 to 1981. He was a life-long supporter of local athletics and was a fixture at many games and events.
Arthur Russell [Artie] Culver, aka The Yacht Painter, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 9 2021, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer. He was 66. Artie was born in Point Pleasant and grew up in Sea Girt, Manasquan and Brielle. He lived on Mount Desert Island, Maine.
John P. “Jack” McKeown, 79, of Spring Lake Heights, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 9, 2021 at home. Known to all as Jack, he grew up in East Orange, attending East Orange High School before obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree from Rutgers University. In the late 1960s he entered the emerging.
BELMAR — Like high school graduates everywhere, the St. Rose High School class of 2021 persevered through a senior year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which made its commencement ceremonies at Monmouth University in Long Branch last month all the more celebratory. To commemorate it, St. Rose has posted videos...
Théo Ann Backhaus Flora, 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021. Born in Englewood to the late Fredrick and Florence Backhaus, she was raised in Cliffside Park and has lived in Point Pleasant for most of her life. Théo worked as a Point Pleasant School bus...
Regina Yankowski, 70, of Brick, died on Saturday, July 3, 2021 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Ms. Yankowski retired in 2016 as a civil servant at the Ocean County Board of Social Services in Lakewood. She was a graduate of Georgian Court College in Lakewood. She was a communicant of St. Dominic’s.
Fireworks following the home game. Fireworks start at 9:15 p.m. Fireworks following the home game. Fireworks will start at dusk. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. the year following the home game. SEASIDE HEIGHTS. Location: Boardwalk. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. SIX FLAGS GREAT ADVENTURE. Location: Six Flags Blvd., Jackson Township.
BRADLEY BEACH — Fireworks originally scheduled for July 3 in Bradley Beach have been postponed. On Monday, the borough announced that its public safety team ” has just concluded a meeting with other law enforcement officials and we have made the decision that this postponement is in the best interest of our residents and seasonal visitors.”
