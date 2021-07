One of the great joys of being a game reviewer is that if you drop some thoughts on a base game, any additional downloadable content that turns up for the game usually comes your way. Well, what this usually means, for me at least, is that DLC for a game will drop just when the memories of how to play the base game have gone into the brain’s equivalent of Amazon Glacier storage: long term memory that costs quite a lot to retrieve. The upshot of this is that I usually have to restart the game from the beginning in order to review it and remind myself what to do: on a game like Wasteland 3, this takes a wee while to accomplish. Still, I’ve managed it and can now present my thoughts from Wasteland 3’s The Battle of Steeltown DLC. The question that is left answering is, is it worth battling for?