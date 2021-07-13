30th Annual Lake Gogebic Firemen’s Picnic

Bust out the luxury picnic spread, but make it sustainable. That includes reusable napkins, a washable tablecloth and compostable or repurposed packaging, serving ware and cutlery. Why not bring the good china and silverware for a chic display? On July 29, newportFILM hosts its annual picnic contest with the theme “zero-waste picnic.” The group with the best spread wins. Afterwards, enjoy a screening of To Which We Belong, a documentary that follows regenerative farmers across the globe and addresses the importance of soil health and sustainable farming in light of the climate crisis. NewportFILM also runs free outdoor film screenings every Thursday through September 9 at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, public parks and sports fields. For newportFILM’s full outdoor schedule, event guidelines and details, go to newportfilm.com.