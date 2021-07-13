Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

30th Annual Lake Gogebic Firemen’s Picnic

Daily Mining Gazette
 14 days ago

LAKE GOGEBIC — After over 30 years, the firemen from Lake Gogebic have perfected the chicken barbeque to raise funds for the Lake Gogebic Fire Departments. They will once again host the Annual Firemen’s Picnic on Aug. 8from noon to 5 p.m. Central Time at the West Shore Fire Station located on State Hwy M-64, approximately 10 miles north of US Hwy 2.

www.mininggazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fireflies#Roofs#Auction#Bbq#Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
Related
Fort Morgan Times

Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department holds annual family picnic

The Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department held its annual family picnic on Tuesday, July 22, at Riverside Park. The event is hosted by the volunteer firefighters every year and is meant to be enjoyed by both the firefighters and their families. Many of the fire department’s functions are for volunteers...
Sidney Daily News

New Bremen Firmen’s Picnic fun

Lynnae Maurer, 6, Liam Maurer, 7, Emmitt Maurer, 9, all of New Bremen, practice using a firehose during the 100th Annual New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic on Friday, July 23. The kids are the children of Brett and Maylami Maurer.
Hilton, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Hilton firemen's carnival prepares to open

HILTON, N.Y. — The Hilton Fire Department Carnival is back and ready to help entertain the community after the pandemic canceled last summer's carnival. There are more than a dozen rides, free live music every night and, of course, plenty of food options, including steamed clams from the Walker Fire Department from Hamlin.
Gladwin County Record

GCDP to host picnic at Ross Lake Park

The Gladwin County Democratic Party will host a potluck picnic at Ross Lake Park, Pavilion C on Saturday, July 24. The festivities begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday with people from Clare, Ogemaw, Roscommon, Arenac, and Gladwin counties joining together to celebrate democracy. This picnic will be free to the public, but please bring a dish to pass. Hot dogs and buns will be provided.
Mohegan Lake, NYtheexaminernews.com

Annual Lake Day Event at Mohegan Lake Scheduled For This Weekend

The popular Lake Day at Mohegan Lake, scheduled for Saturday, July 17, is an annual family fun day of fishing derbies, boat races, hiking, live music, Thai dancing and more. The event, which is free and open to the public to participate in all events at beaches around the lake, is sponsored by the volunteer group Mohegan Lake Improvement District (MLID), which maintains the lake’s environment and preserves its history.
Times-Herald

Allegany County Fireman's Auxiliary picnic is Thursday

CUBA — The Allegany County Fireman’s Auxiliary will hold its annual picnic at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Chamberlin Park. Bring a dish to pass, tablecloths, drinks and your own table service. Remember to bring serving spoons for your dish. Also, bring nickels and dimes for bingo.
Lake Placid, FLfox13news.com

Lake Placid hosts 30th annual Caladium Festival this weekend

LAKE PLACID, Fla. - You've probably seen the multicolored leaves of the caladium plant before but did you know there was a caladium festival?. Lake Placid, the self-proclaimed "Caladium Capital of the World," is hosting the 30th annual Caladium Festival this weekend, July 23-25. VIDEO: One Tank Trip: Lake Placid,...
WTIP

Fisherman's Picnic 2021 is on!

The Grand Marais Lions Club Fisherman’s Picnic is typically held on the first full weekend of August. Last year the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled most of the activities—log sawing, kiddie rides, music on the Harbor Park stage, the fish toss, and the parade. But it looks like much of the Fisherman’s...
record-courier.com

Balloon A-Fair annual picnic meeting is Wednesday

The Ravenna Balloon A-Fair will be having its annual picnic meeting on Wednesday. Dinner will be at 6 p.m. and the meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. Anyone wishing to attend may call the Balloon A-Fair telephone line at 330-296-3247 for the address....
ridgwayrecord.com

Ridgway Moose Firemen's Weekend

RIDGWAY--The Ridgway Moose Lodge held a weekend of events to support the Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department. Due to the COVID-19 crisis last summer, all fundraising was canceled for the Firemen, including the biggest event of them all, the annual Ridgway Volunteer Fire Department Carnival. Despite the hurdles, both the Ridgway Moose Club and the Ridgway Elks Club held special events, socially distanced, drive-thru, etc., to help fill that huge void left in the Fire Department funding.
NewsTimes

Bethel Democrats to hold annual picnic Sunday

BETHEL — The Bethel Democratic Town Committee will hold an afternoon of family fun and fundraising during its annual picnic Sunday at Bennett Memorial Park, 14 Shelter Rock Road. The noon to 4 p.m. event will feature games, food, raffles and meet-and-greets with local and state government officials. Donations and...
smilepolitely.com

Freedom Fest at Lake of the Woods is July 30th

July's soggy beginning messed with several 4th of July celebrations, including Freedom Fest at Lake of the Woods. Well now, you can have a bonus 4th on July 30th. Gates for the event open at 4 p.m., and it's $2 per person (5 and under free). There will not be the usual entertainment and food, but you can still take the opportunity to bring a picnic and enjoy the park. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.
Redford, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Residents gear up for 166 annual picnic

REDFORD | 166 years ago the Church of the Assumption was dedicated, and a tradition was set. “The first picnic was held Aug. 15, 1855,” Pat Siskavich the secretary for the Church of the Assumption said. What started as a Feast of the Assumption turned into a community-wide celebration as...
rimonthly.com

Pack a Luxe Picnic for newportFILM’s Annual Contest

Bust out the luxury picnic spread, but make it sustainable. That includes reusable napkins, a washable tablecloth and compostable or repurposed packaging, serving ware and cutlery. Why not bring the good china and silverware for a chic display? On July 29, newportFILM hosts its annual picnic contest with the theme “zero-waste picnic.” The group with the best spread wins. Afterwards, enjoy a screening of To Which We Belong, a documentary that follows regenerative farmers across the globe and addresses the importance of soil health and sustainable farming in light of the climate crisis. NewportFILM also runs free outdoor film screenings every Thursday through September 9 at Aquidneck Island’s iconic mansion lawns, public parks and sports fields. For newportFILM’s full outdoor schedule, event guidelines and details, go to newportfilm.com.
Sidney Daily News

Kettlersville Fireman’s Picnic returns in full force

KETTLERSVILLE — The 52nd Annual Kettlersville-Van Buren Township’s Fireman’s Picnic will see a return to form this year, bringing back community favorites such as kids games, 4-H booths, free pony rides, the cake wheel, and more. “Last year, we did cancel the main event. We still had the chicken dinner...
Morton, ILcourierpapers.com

Kennel Lake to host annual Pumpkin Festival activities

Pumpkin Boat Races and Bags & BBQ are set to begin at noon on Saturday, September 11 at Kennel Lake Sportsmen’s Club as part of the Morton Pumpkin Festival. The community can attend to watch local celebrities race against each other in 500-pound pumpkin boats! After the big boats set sail at noon, kids are welcome to bring their own built boats for the Mini Pumpkin Boat Regatta. In thanks to the sponsor, Morton Nena Ace Hardware, a model cargo boat is on display at their store where kids can go purchase their supplies to build their own! Pre-registration for the Mini Boat Regatta is encouraged, but on-site registration is also available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy