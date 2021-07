Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NBCUniversal and Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today announced a partnership to bring an all-new, immersive Olympic experience to streamers on the Roku® platform in the U.S. The initiative makes it easy for users to access Olympic coverage and Olympics-related entertainment on supported Roku devices and Roku TV™ models. For the first time ever, Roku is creating easy access to NBCU's 5,500 hours of streaming coverage of the Summer Games directly from the home screen. Additionally, Roku users will be able to access in-depth coverage of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan via the NBC Sports1 or Peacock channels on Roku devices starting July 20, 2021, through August 8, 2021.