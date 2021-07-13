Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Mathematical model predicts the movement of microplastics in the ocean

Science Daily
 14 days ago

A new model tracking the vertical movement of algae-covered microplastic particles offers hope in the fight against plastic waste in our oceans. Research led by Newcastle University's Dr Hannah Kreczak is the first to identify the processes that underpin the trajectories of microplastics below the ocean surface. Publishing their findings in the journal Limnology and Oceanography the authors analysed how biofouling -- the accumulation of algae on the surface of microplastics, impacts the vertical movement of buoyant particles.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Plastic Waste#Plastic Pollution#Applied Mathematics#Newcastle University#Limnology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
AgriculturePhys.org

Drought changes rice root microbiome

Drought can have a lasting impact on the community of microbes that live in and around roots of rice plants, a team led by UC Davis researchers has found. Root-associated microbes help plants take up nutrients from the soil, so the finding could help in understanding how rice responds to dry spells and how it can be made more resilient to drought. The work is published July 22 in Nature Plants.
SciencePosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Solar Cell Innovation Provides 1,000 Times More Power

The energy generation of ferroelectric crystals in solar cells can be increased by a factor of a thousand, thanks to a new innovation involving the arrangement of thin layers of the materials, according to a statement from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU). Researchers from MLU found that with alternately placed...
Sciencecharlottestar.com

Study discovers microplastics in New Zealand's seabed

WELLINGTON, July 16 (Xinhua) -- A pilot study carried out by New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) and the University of Auckland has found microplastics in samples collected from the seafloor in New Zealand's Marlborough Sounds, NIWA said in a statement Friday. A global problem, microplastics...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Study brings scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging

The human body is essentially made up of trillions of living cells. It ages as its cells age, which happens when those cells eventually stop replicating and dividing. Scientists have long known that genes influence how cells age and how long humans live, but how that works exactly remains unclear. Findings from a new study led by researchers at Washington State University have solved a small piece of that puzzle, bringing scientists one step closer to solving the mystery of aging.
ScienceMinneapolis Star Tribune

Microplastics are getting into our bodies

Nobody wants to snack on plastic bags or soda rings, but according to a 2019 study from the University of Newcastle, we could be consuming roughly a credit card's worth of plastic every week. Microplastics, which are less than a quarter-inch in size and come in various shapes and textures,...
PhysicsScience Daily

Quantum movements of small glass sphere controlled

A football is not a quantum particle. There are crucial differences between the things we know from everyday life and tiny quantum objects. Quantum phenomena are usually very fragile. To study them, one normally uses only a small number of particles, well shielded from the environment, at the lowest possible temperatures.
ScienceScience Daily

5D imaging of ultrafast phenomena

Information-rich optical imaging can provide multidimensional information to enable observation and analysis of a detected target, contributing insights into mysterious and unknown worlds. With its ability to capture dynamic scenes on picosecond -- and even femtosecond -- timescales, ultrafast multidimensional optical imaging has important applications in the detection of the ultrafast phenomena in physics, chemistry, and biology.
CancerPhys.org

New model can predict multiple RNA modifications simultaneously

The ability to predict and interpret modifications of ribonucleic acid (RNA) has been a welcome advance in biochemistry research. However, existing predictive approaches have a key drawback—they can only predict a single type of RNA modification without supporting multiple types or providing insightful interpretation of their prediction results. Researchers from...
ChemistryScience Daily

Chemistry discovery could remove micropollutants from environment

Army-funded research identified a new chemistry approach that could remove micropollutants from the environment. Micropollutants are biological or chemical contaminants that make their way into ground and surface waters in trace quantities. Using a pioneering imaging technique, Cornell University researchers obtained a high-resolution snapshot of how ligands, molecules that bind...
ScienceScience Daily

The rat's whiskers: Multidisciplinary research reveals how we sense texture

How we sense texture has long been a mystery. It is known that nerves attached to the fingertip skin are responsible for sensing different surfaces, but how they do it is not well understood. Rodents perform texture sensing through their whiskers. Like human fingertips, whiskers perform multiple tasks, sensing proximity and shape of objects, as well as surface textures.
ScienceScience Daily

Scientists find way to navigate a heavy uphill climb

A team of scientists has uncovered how heavy, motorized objects climb steep slopes -- a newly discovered mechanism that also mimics how rock climbers navigate inclines. The findings, which appear in the journal Soft Matter, stem from a series of experiments in which motorized objects were placed in liquid and then moved up tilted surfaces.
WildlifeScience Daily

Rapid evolution in waterfleas yields new conservation insights

The extraordinary ability of animals to rapidly evolve in response to predators has been demonstrated via genetic sequencing of a waterflea population across nearly two decades. In a new study, published in Nature Communications, scientists at the Universities of Birmingham in the UK, the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium, and...
ScienceMedicalXpress

A modelling toolkit to predict local COVID-19 impact

A Sussex team—including university mathematicians—have created a new modeling toolkit which predicts the impact of COVID-19 at a local level with unprecedented accuracy. The details are published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, and are available for other local authorities to use online, just as the UK looks as though it may head into another wave of infections.
ComputersPosted by
SlashGear

COVID-19 researchers utilize mathematical models and computer simulations

Researchers investigating potential treatments for COVID-19 have turned to using mathematical models and computer simulations to open new frontiers in drug trials. Scientists are using computer models to simulate COVID-19 infections on a cellular level, which is the basic structural level of the human body. The new virtual models allow researchers to conduct virtual trials for different drugs and vaccines, allowing for pre-assessment of drug and vaccine efficacy against the virus.
ScienceScience Daily

New method makes vital fertilizer element in a more sustainable way

Urea is a critical element found in everything from fertilizers to skin care products. Large-scale production of urea, which is naturally a product of human urine, is a massive undertaking, making up about 2% of global energy use and emissions today. For decades, scientists and engineers have sought to make...
PhysicsScience Daily

New mechanism of superconductivity discovered in graphene

Superconductivity is a physical phenomenon where the electrical resistance of a material drops to zero under a certain critical temperature. Bardeen-Cooper-Schrieffer (BCS) theory is a well-established explanation that describes superconductivity in most materials. It states that Cooper pairs of electrons are formed in the lattice under sufficiently low temperature and that BCS superconductivity arises from their condensation. While graphene itself is an excellent conductor of electricity, it does not exhibit BCS superconductivity due to the suppression of electron-phonon interactions. This is also the reason that most 'good' conductors such as gold and copper are 'bad' superconductors.
WildlifeScience Daily

Hard to swallow: Coral cells seen engulfing algae

Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University. In a world-first, scientists in Japan have observed individual stony coral cells engulfing single-celled, photosynthetic algae. The microscopic algae, known as dinoflagellates, were engulfed by cells cultured from the stony coral, Acropora tenuis, the scientists reported in the journal Frontiers in...
EngineeringScience Daily

Supercomputer predicts cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides

Scientists at Tokyo Institute of Technology have developed a computational method based on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations to predict the cell-membrane permeability of cyclic peptides using a supercomputer. Their protocol has exhibited promising accuracy and may become a useful tool for the design and discovery of cyclic peptide drugs, which could help us reach new therapeutic targets inside cells beyond the capabilities of conventional small-molecule drugs or antibody-based drugs.
Mathematicsnanowerk.com

The mathematics of repulsion for new graphene catalysts

(Nanowerk News) A new mathematical model helps predict the tiny changes in carbon-based materials that could yield interesting properties. Scientists at Tohoku University and colleagues in Japan have developed a mathematical model that abstracts the key effects of changes to the geometries of carbon material and predicts its unique properties.

Comments / 0

Community Policy