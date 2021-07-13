Cancel
Fatal Shooting Suspect Who Allegedly Fled Through Rockland Apprehended

By Jerry DeMarco
A trio of police officers helped capture a 23-year-old Mahwah, New Jersey man who authorities said fled, including through Rockland County, after killing his roommate. Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH

A trio of New York City police officers helped capture a 23-year-old Mahwah, New Jersey man who authorities said fled, including through Rockland County, after killing his roommate Monday night, July 12.

Milan Ghimire was nabbed in the Bronx by members of the NYPD Emergency Services Unit, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said late Tuesday morning, July 13.

Mahwah police and detectives from Musella's Major Crimes Unit participated in the capture, law enforcement sources said.

"In the process they took another illegally possessed gun out of our community," NYPD Capt. Isaac Soberal noted.

Ghimire remained held at the 45th Precinct in the Bronx and will be held pending extradition proceedings. He'll face murder and weapons charges, among other counts, in Superior Court in Hackensack for the shooting death of 56-year-old Phu Tsewang, authorities said.

Ghimire and Tsewang worked together, Musella said.

Ghimire fled the rented home on Avenue A between Route 202 and Route 17 in West Mahwah after shooting Tsewang several times shortly after 9:30 p.m., authorities said.

He was driving a black Chrysler with Mississippi license plates, law enforcement sources said.

Township police called to the home by another resident found the body a short time later, they said.

Responders along with township police included detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit, the Bergen County Medical Examiner and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was called but not needed once police arrived at the 1,760-square-foot home in a residential neighborhood. The victim was pronounced dead soon after.

Detectives were interviewing others who shared the residence and were at home at the time of the shooting.

Meanwhile, a cellphone in the vehicle was pinged to several locations in Rockland County, including Washington Avenue in Suffern and the Palisades Center Mall in West Nyack.

The NYPD's Emergency Service Unit (ESU) is part of the Special Operations Bureau of the New York City Police Department and is comprised of officers equipped and specially trained in tactical operations, among other responsibilities.

