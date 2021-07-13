Emmy nominations 2021: ‘The Crown,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘WandaVision’ lead with most nods
“The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday, 24 each, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.” The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with the top-nominated scripted shows on services that largely emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories - drama, comedy and limited series - only the NBC show “This Is Us” and ABC’s comedy “black-ish” snagged nominations. CBS will air the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 19.www.khq.com
