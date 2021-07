Deadpool finally crossed over into the MCU (or did he?) by way of a faux reaction video for Ryan Reynolds' upcoming movie Free Guy. The Merc With a Mouth reacted to the latest trailer for the movie, alongside Thor: Ragnarok breakout star Korg (played by Taika Waititi, of course). Okay, so while this probably isn't official MCU cannon, it does show that Deadpool can actually share a scene with an MCU character and it's not totally weird. There are probably few characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that look "normal" with Deadpool, and Korg is one of them. With the timeline and alternate dimension shenanigans happening across several MCU shows and movies, it's only a matter of time until they work Wade Wilson into the MCU-proper.