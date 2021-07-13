Grateful Web Interview with Fritz Michel
Artistic expression generally knows no bounds, and given Fritz Michel’s array of experience, that’s clearly the case. Born in France and based in NYC, he’s made his mark as an accomplished actor who’s shared his skills in film, television, and the stage. And now, as evidenced by his new single and video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” Michel’s ambitions have expanded to include making music that’s articulate, intelligent and instantly accessible. Check out the new music video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” premiered today:www.gratefulweb.com
