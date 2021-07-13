Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Grateful Web Interview with Fritz Michel

By Article Contributed by gratefulweb
gratefulweb.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArtistic expression generally knows no bounds, and given Fritz Michel’s array of experience, that’s clearly the case. Born in France and based in NYC, he’s made his mark as an accomplished actor who’s shared his skills in film, television, and the stage. And now, as evidenced by his new single and video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” Michel’s ambitions have expanded to include making music that’s articulate, intelligent and instantly accessible. Check out the new music video for “Look Out (Botticelli Girl),” premiered today:

www.gratefulweb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Botticelli
Person
David Mamet
Person
Stanley Turrentine
Person
Jerry Garcia
Person
David Bowie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Long Island City#Belle Sebastian#Big Star#The Grateful Dead#Jgb#La Mama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Youtube
Related
Musicgratefulweb.com

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’

‘Amazing Journey: The Story of The Who’, the acclaimed Grammy®-nominated career-spanning documentary chronicling the history of The Who, is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection. Directed by Murray Lerner and Paul Crowder, and featuring interviews with the group’s co-founders and surviving members Pete...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Jerry Garcia cryptoart, "Mandolin Player" just released

The historic cryptoart piece titled "Mandolin Player" was released on the SuperRare platform on July 12, 2021, just months after the recent debut of Garcia's fine art NFT, "Gift." The "Mandolin Player," soundscape is composed of an instrumental segment of "Jack-A-Roo" (also known as "Jack-A Roe") performed in studio by...
Musicgratefulweb.com

The Wonderfool (Matt Vinson of CAAMP) Releases “Cool Shade”

The Wonderfool—the recording project of singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer Matt Vinson—has released “Cool Shade.” Marking the lead single of his fourth full-length studio album, Shiner, the song showcases an inviting vintage, sun-baked shimmer. Click here to listen to “Cool Shade." American Songwriter unveiled The Wonderfool’s single earlier this week raving...
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Tim Kobza releases 'Montecito Heights'

Tim Kobza is a Los Angeles-based guitarist/multi-instrumentalist and producer, writing and recording music with attitude, movement, and authenticity, inspired by an extensive career playing jazz, funk, Latin, soul, R&B and improvised music. Kobza's sophomore album Montecito Heights was released on Friday, July 18 and has since received airplay on jazz...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Steven Bernstein Releases "Planet B"

Steven Bernstein's Millennial Territory Orchestra has released "Planet B," (listen / share) the latest single and opening track from the band's forthcoming album 'Tinctures In Time (Community Music, Vol. 1)' due September 3 on Royal Potato Family. The song is accompanied by a video created by Kit Fitzgerald. "'Planet B'...
Musicgratefulweb.com

Andy Sydow Sets Out Solo With Newly Fashioned Single “Alibi”

Ready to go to bat on his first-ever solo tour, singer-songwriter Andy Sydow announces his latest, three-track EP “Time Stands Between” taking listeners on a reflective journey through the “bases of life.” Newly recorded “Alibi” drops on July 15 while brand-new singles “Just Want You to Notice Me Again” and “When It Ends” debut on August 19.
Detroit, MIClickOnDetroit.com

Dave McMurray releases ‘Grateful Deadication’

It’s been three years since Dave McMurray released his last album Music Is Life on all platforms and he is back to release a new album with Blue Note Records called Grateful Deadication. McMurray talks about the songs being a reworking of the band the Grateful Dead but in the...
Rock Musiclondonjazznews.com

Dave McMurray – ‘Grateful Deadication’

(Blue Note. Album review by John Bungey) A jazz saxophonist playing Grateful Dead tunes? We’ve been here before – during the band’s life such illustrious hornmen as Charles Lloyd, Branford Marsalis and David Murray joined them on stage to help entertain America’s counter-cultural hordes. Murray went on to make an album of tunes by the daddy of all jam bands shortly after the group’s demise in 1995.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Grateful Dead: Grateful Dead (Skull & Roses)

Grateful Dead, the second album of concert recordings released by the iconic band for Warner Brothers Records, resides squarely in the sweet spot between the expansive likes of its corollary, Live Dead (Warner Bros., 1969) and the economical studio recordings this group issued in between, Workingman's Dead (Warner Bros., 1970) and American Beauty (Warner Bros., 1970). Likewise, this 50th Anniversary Edition not only expands upon the original title, appearing remastered by engineer David Glasser to great effect (more full and present) in its entirety on the first disc of the two in this set (from recordings by Bob Matthews and Betty Cantor much superior to Rex Jackson's on the second), but also the slightly-appended version included in The Golden Road (1965—1973) (Rhino, 2001), its two add-ons sourced in one of the same venues as the eleven cuts in the main sequence.
MusicSynthtopia

Jean-Michel Jarre – Herbalizer (Live)

Sunday Synth Jam: This video captures a live performance by Jean-Michel Jarre of Herbalizer. The performance comes from Jarre’s European Broadcasting Union 2021 New Years Eve concert, which had a reach of about 75 million across VR platforms, TV and radio and social media. Jarre performed live from Studio Gabriel...
MusicPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

30 Famous Musicians Who Were Murdered

“He Died Before He Got Old.” That was the headline in the Village Voice announcing the drug-related demise, at the age of 32, of Keith Moon, the original drummer with The Who. The headline, of course, was a reference to the line sung by Roger Daltrey in the group’s 1965 rock classic “My Generation” — […]
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jimi Hendrix's Girlfriend and 'Foxy Lady' Lithofayne Pridgon Dies at 80

Lithofayne 'Faye' Pridgon, the woman who used to date the late musician and inspired him to record his classic hit 'Foxy Lady', has passed away at the age of 80. AceShowbiz - Jimi Hendrix's long-term girlfriend and the presumed inspiration for his classic song "Foxy Lady" has died at her home in Las Vegas, aged 80.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Howlin Rain Announce 'The Dharma Wheel'

Over nearly 20 years, Howlin Rain have become the quintessential independent American rock 'n' roll band: a steam-spitting Hydra of cranked guitars, kicking asphalt dust through a kaleidoscoping travelogue of desert motels and dives, volleying forth transmissions of sci-fi poetry from the blacktop veins of this cracked and aching country. Now, in America 2021, capping this strangest and sorest of times, the band returns with its sixth studio album, The Dharma Wheel, a six-track, 52-minute dive into a joyous fantasy realm of exaggerated present. Announced for release on October 8 via founding member Ethan Miller's own Silver Current Records, the title track, a 16-minute multi-movement suite, is premiered today at MOJO. The song cycles from Crazy Horse-meets-Traffic jams through colossal, mass-moving funk stomp, eventually cresting and washing into a sing-along gospel lament (listen / share).
Entertainmentgratefulweb.com

Daze Between Returns August 1-9

Rex Foundation and the Garcia Family are thrilled to announce Daze Between 2021, a nationwide celebration of Jerry Garcia through art, music, and service. This year’s Daze Between is sponsored by Garcia Hand Picked and will take us across the country as we honor Jerry’s legacy through live shows and livestreams, auctions, art and more. We’ll be rolling out announcements over the next few weeks, but please save the date to join us August 1-9!
Musicgratefulweb.com

Ida Mae Shares New Song “Learn to Love You Better”

The Nashville-via-London duo Ida Mae shared their new song “Learn To Love You Better” from their upcoming sophomore album Click Click Domino. Ida Mae writes, “'Learn To Love You Better' was written for a friend of ours who was wildly and selflessly in love with a partner struggling with mental health issues and wanting to do everything right. It was written on a late 1800s Mandolinetto which we later combined with 70s analogue drum machines- inspired by JJ Cale and John Martyn. We just wanted it to be a lighter breath of fresh air on the record." Click Click Domino will be released on July 16th, through Thirty Tigers.
Rock MusicPosted by
FMX 94.5

Musicians Reacting to Nu Metal

Some people love it, others hate it, but everyone has an opinion when it comes to nu metal. Here’s a compilation of rock and metal artists reacting to the polarizing genre. Who gave love to nu metal during its hay-day? You may be surprised to learn that Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan was extremely supportive of hip-hip and metal fusing together. “I think it’s fantastic,” Corgan told MTV two decades ago. “I think the more people are cross-pollenating between different musical styles… it not only has musical implications but it has cultural ones as well.”
MusicCBS News

Inside a legendary Prince guitar solo

In 2004, at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Prince delivered one of his most famous guitar solos of all time. Performing "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" alongside Tom Petty, Jeff Lynne, and others, Prince stole the show with an inspired tribute George Harrison. Both Prince and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy