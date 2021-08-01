Map and list of fires currently burning in Idaho, Oregon

Wildfire season in Idaho is underway a bit earlier than usual, due in part to Idaho’s drought conditions, which have led the Gem State to be at an above-normal risk for significant fires, according to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

The NIFC predicted that the increased fire risk will last through September, peaking in July and August. The news conference included officials from the Bureau of Land Management, United States Forrest Service, Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho Firewise.

All agencies are urging the public to help prevent wildfires and reduce risk during extremely dry conditions.

Data from NIFC shows over 300 human-caused fires have burned more than 8,800 acres of Idaho land in 2021. Over the last 10 years, wildfires have burned a total of approximately 675 homes and other structures.

To protect your home during this fire season the Idaho Firewise said people should remove debris from their property – that includes the gutter and below the deck. People should also have a five-foot barrier of gravel around their home and store firewood at least 30 feet away from their home.

Scroll down to see interactive maps of all wildfires burning in Idaho, Oregon, California and across the West Coast.



Note: This list will be updated as more information about the fires becomes available.

Fires burning in Idaho

The Cougar Rock Complex is comprised of ten wildfires that all started by lightning and were discovered the morning of July 7, 2021. These fires are primarily in steep terrain and approximately 30 miles north of Orofino, Idaho.

The Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 6 took command of the fires combining them into the Cougar Rock Complex.

As of July 30, 7,427 acres have burned. 458 fire personnel are assigned to Cougar Rock Complex. The fires are 63% contained. Full containment is not expected until Sept. 15.

Crews from Potlatch Deltic; Clearwater Potlatch Timber Protection Association; Idaho Department of Lands; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; Clearwater County; USDA Forest Service; and the Nez Perce Tribe are assisting in the firefighting effort.

Some fires are reaching areas of high elevation and sub-alpine fir. Light to moderate amounts of dead fine fuels and logging/thinning slash will contribute to surface fire spread.

High pressure is moving into the area bringing above normal temperatures and dry conditions. Overnight relative humidity recovery will be poor to fair. Smoke will be prevalent in the mornings with some improvement in the afternoon. These conditions are expected to last through Friday. On Saturday, increased clouds and moisture will bring a chance of storms and scattered showers.

The Dixie Fire is located 40 miles southeast of Grangeville and 15 miles south of Elk City. As of July 31, the fire is estimated to have burned 42, 039 acres -- 58 square miles. A total of 309 fire personnel are assigned to this wildfire, which is 30% contained. The estimated containment is Oct. 30.

The fire was detected on the afternoon of July 5 by aviation resources. Fire managers believe it was ignited by lightning.

The fire is moving to the south along the Salmon River in remote and steep terrain that is difficult and dangerous to access. Fire professionals expect the fire to align with topography and move south to north towards the communities of Comstock and Dixie.

The Jumbo Fire is located west of the Dixie Fire. The Jumbo Fire saw an increase of 351 acres on Thursday, for a total of 2,750 acres. The fire sits at zero containment and is moving to the south towards the Salmon River and is in Teepee Creek. It continues to be evaluated for further actions from the air and fire professionals on the ground.

Management of the Dixie-Jumbo complex transitioned from the Northern Rockies Type 1 Incident Management Team to a local Type 3 team on Sunday, July 25.

For any evacuation information and updates, please call Idaho County Sheriff's Office at 208-983-1100.

Recreators on the Salmon River are reminded there is a "Keep on Floating" order is still in effect. The order directs floaters to not camp near the fire perimeter on the north side and south side of the river.

The Granite Pass Complex fire consists of four fires burning on the west side of Highway 12 near the Lolo Pass Visitor Center. The combined fire acreage is 4,847 acres with 27% containment. There are 255 personnel assigned to these fires.

The Forest Service says wildfires burning on the Lolo Pass including the Lolo Creek Fire on the Missoula Ranger District in Montana and the BM Hill and Shotgun Fires on the Powell Ranger District in Idaho.

Firefighters are working along Rascal Ridge and are scouting additional suppression strategies. Heavy equipment is engaged on improving fuel breaks along Fish Creek Road northeast of the fire.

Lolo Creek and BM Hill Fires Update: The BM Hill Fire is approximately 4,131 acres in size and is burning on the Lolo National Forest northwest of Highway 12. Resources will continue to focus holding the fire from crossing Highway 12. It is zero percent contained.

The Lolo Creek Fire is 165 acres in size and 81% contained. Crews are working to hold and improve fire lines. It remains active along the southern perimeter.

Shotgun Fire Update: The Shotgun Fire is located seven miles north of the junction and is 435 acres, burning in heavy dead and downed timber in steep terrain. It is moving north into Boulder Creek.

Boulder Creek Fire: Has burned 116 acres and is zero percent contained. Crews are monitoring the fire until more resources arrive.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning from Lolo Pass to Cloudburst Creek. Deputies will be notifying residents and visitors along Highway 12 of the warning. Residents and visitors in the area should stay vigilant and be ready to leave the area if an evacuation order is issued.

Motorists on U.S. Highway 12 are urged to use caution while traveling this route due to changing fire conditions. Please do not stop to take photos.

The Lolo Pass Visitor Center is now open. Part of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center parking lot remains closed due to firefighting operations being staged out of this area.

The Haynes Fire, 11 miles south of Salmon, was detected at the head of Haynes Creek on the Leadore Ranger District on July 16. The fire was believed to have been caused by lightning.

As of Friday, July 30, it is estimated to be 472 acres in size and 95% contained. Steep, rocky terrain is an ongoing issue in the effort to secure some portions of the fire which is burning in subalpine fir with heavy dead and down trees.

Bucket work from helicopters were used to cool hot spots in the areas that are too steep for fire crews. Crews are securing and patrolling fire line and continue to construct containment line along the eastern perimeter of the fire.

The fire has isolated areas where smoldering fuels are producing some smoke. The crews completed planned line construction and the fire had no perimeter growth.



The Bureau of Land Management, Salmon Field Office, has implemented an emergency road closure affecting public lands in the Haynes Creek and McDevitt Creek areas in Lemhi County, Idaho to provide protection to visitors from the current fire safety hazards, wildfire activity and fire suppression activity.

Honeymoon Fire

The lightning-caused Honeymoon Fire is burning about a mile northwest of Honeymoon Lake on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. The fire is estimated at two acres burning in subalpine fir in the 2007 Cascade Complex fire scar. A 20-person crew is working to suppress the fire.

Johnson Creek Fire

This wildfire is burning on the Palouse Ranger District 4.5 miles north of Elk River, Idaho in the Upper Basin. On Saturday, the fire was estimated at 750 acres and is burning in heavy dead and down timber, limiting the safe access for resources. Heavy equipment is being used to clear and improve roads into the area to support suppression activities. Firefighters are implementing structure protection at Elk Butte Lookout if the fire should progress in that direction. Elk Butte is not impacted at this time.

Several road closures are in place both for the Johnson Creek Fire and the Cougar Rock Complex on the North Fork Ranger District; Forest Service Road 4702 is closed at Captain’s Cabin; Forest Service Road 3220 is closed at the junction with 4702 (Elk Butte Road), and Grandad Bridge at Dworshak Reservoir is closed on the east side.

Jumbo Fire

Jumbo Fire is located west of the Dixie Fire and is 1,244 acres with 0% contained. There are 10 personnel assigned.

A small crew of smoke jumpers and helicopter personnel continue to

perform structure protection to the west of the Jumbo Fire and work

toward completing preparations for possible fire movement in the

area. Once completed, crews are expected to be demobilized from the

area within the next day or two.



Recreators on the Salmon River are reminded there is a "Keep on Floating" order is still in effect. The order directs floaters to not camp near the fire perimeter on the north side and south side of the river.



Evacuation orders continue to be in place in the communities around the fire perimeter including Dixie/Comstock Area, Mallard, White Water Ranch. For evacuation information and updates, please call 208-983-1100.



A new closure is in effect for multiple trails south of the fire and Salmon River, including the Idaho Centennial Trail.

The Leland Complex is composed of two wildfires: The Pine Creek and Sand Mountain fires, both started by lightning on July 7, 2021, on the Idaho Department of Lands Ponderosa Forest Protective District. They have grown in size to 3,413 acres and are 67 percent contained.

The Pine Creek Fire is now 100 percent contained. The fire is burning in the Pine Creek drainage of Leland advancing south toward the Clearwater River and east toward the Bedrock area, approximately 2.5 miles southeast of Julietta, Idaho.

The Sand Mountain Fire is burning in heavy timber with a large dead and down component on Forest Service land 2.5 miles east of Laird Park in Latah County. No structures are threatened. Forest area, campground and trail closures are in effect. The fire was reported Thursday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m.

The North Idaho Type 3 Incident Management Team, led by Incident Commander Mike McManus, took command of the two fires, combining them into the Leland Complex.

The Mud Lick Fire, 22 miles west of Salmon, had burned 19,264 acres as of Friday, July 30. It started July 8. The fire is now 70% contained.

The lightning-caused fire is burning in grass, brush, dead/down timber, and ponderosa pine and Douglas fir trees on the Salmon-Challis National Forest .

Total resources assigned include 596 personnel, 7 crews, 14 engines, 11 water tenders, 6 helicopters, 3 heavy equipment task forces, 4 dozers and 3 masticators.

The lower temperatures and higher relative humidity slowed fire progression and limited perimeter growth. There was little growth into the wilderness. Gant Creek and Panther Creek saw some fire movement through light fuels.

On the western perimeter, the fire is burning into the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness and protecting the wilderness value is a primary objective on the west side of the fire.

The steep terrain and lack of access limit the ability to create fire lines directly at the fires edge.

Where structures and infrastructure exist near the fire, crews are implementing point protection actions such as brushing, chipping, building fire line and using pumps, hose and sprinklers to wet areas near structures and helicopters to drop water on hot spots in order to reduce fire behavior and the risk that fire may pose to these values. Crews are prepping line and chipping debris along Panther Creek Road and assessing infrastructure in the south at Yellowjacket and Big Horn Crags. Four heavy equipment tasks forces consisting of feller-bunchers, dozers and skidders continue to clear vegetation along the Ridge Road north and south of Williams Creek Summit.

Evacuations are in place for Panther Creek (NFSR 055) from Deep Creek north to the main Salmon River Road (NFSR 030) and in Napias Creek (NFSR 0242).

Road closures are in place for Baldy Basin (NFSR #0152), Haynes Basin Rd (NFSR #60016), K-Mountain (NFSR #60427), Twelvemile Creek Rd (NFSR #60014) and McDevitt (NFSR #0150.)

The Salmon-Challis National Forest has issued road closures within the fire area to protect public health and safety due to extreme fire behavior conditions and the expected rate of fire spread. The road closures include portions of Panther Creek, Williams Creek, Leesburg Road, Napias Creek, Phelan Creek, Deep Creek, Crags and Hoodoo Meadows Roads. The roads are closed to all uses including hiking, biking, motorized use, and horse travel.

The following trails are closed:

The portion of NFSR #020 Ridge Road from where it intersects NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road to where it intersects NFSR #002 Leesburg Stage Road.

The portion of NFSR #055 Panther Creek Road between where it intersects NFSR #030 Salmon River Road to where it intersects NFSR #101 Porphyry Creek Road.

The portion of NFSR #021 Williams Creek Road between where it intersects NFSR #020 Ridge Road to where it intersects #076 Napias Creek Road and #101 Deep Creek Road.

The portion of #242 Leesburg Road between where it intersects #076 Napias Creek Road and #098 Phelan Creek Road.

All of NFSR #076 Napias Creek Road.

All of NFSR #098 Phelan Creek Road.

All of NFSR #101 Deep Creek Road.

Tony DeMasters Great Basin Team 2 took command of the Mud Lick, Haynes, and Iron Fires - all burning in Lemhi County. A total of 809 personnel, 12 crews, 32 engines, 10 water tenders, six helicopters, four heavy equipment task forces, five dozers and two masticators assigned to those fires.

The Iron Fire, about 18 miles southwest of Salmon, has burned 133 acres, and was 95% contained as of Friday, July 30.

The fire produced very little smoke and there are limited areas with smoldering fuels. Due to the slowed fire growth this will be the last update until next Thursday or if fire conditions change.

Resources are monitoring the inaccessible portion of Badger Creek drainage and will use helicopters to drop water on flare ups near the fire perimeter as needed.



Stage I fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest (outside the Frank Church Wilderness), Bureau of Land Management (BLM)-Salmon and Challis Field Offices, along with state, state endowment, and privately-owned forested lands within the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone.

Salmon River "Keep on Floating" Order



Effective Tuesday, July 13, recreators on the Salmon River are asked to stop at Whitewater Ranch to obtain information about the fire and receive a safety briefing. Between Whitewater Ranch and Jim Moore Campsite, floaters are directed not to stop or camp on either side of the river in order to avoid fire activity and firefighting operations. The Jim Moore Campsite is included in the no-stopping area, please move past it to clear the restricted area.

As of July 16, the fire is 12% contained.



On July 6, the Idaho County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation orders for the Dixie and Comstock area. For evacuation information and updates, please call 208-983-1100 or follow them on Facebook .

The Snake River Complex is made up of three wildfires that all started by lightning and were discovered the morning of July 7, 2021, on the Idaho Department of Lands Craig Mountain Forest Protective District. These fires have burned 109,262 acres in steep terrain and around 20 miles south of Lewiston, Idaho.

As of July 30, the complex was 87% contained, with estimated containment for Sunday, August 15th.

Crews will continue mopping up and securing control lines. Firefighters will also continue providing structure protection should the fire escape established control lines. Crews will provide initial attack support as needed.

Evacuation orders were issued earlier for homes along the Snake River and for residents on Zaza road north of Soldier Meadow and west of Waha road, including Redbird and Waha Lake, as well as for residents of the Deer Creek area, the community of Forest, and north of Hoover Ridge. The Red Cross has a shelter at the Echo Hills Church in Lewiston. Sign up for alerts .

Storm Theatre Complex

The Storm Theatre Complex consists of 23 backcountry fires and the Storm Creek Fire. Due to the remote location of the fires, aerial reconnaissance is the primary tool to get new information about the fires. The Storm Creek Fire is located 9 miles southeast of Powell, Idaho.

The most recent infrared flight information shows the fire was 12,871 acres. Growth continued to be predominately to the east, primarily up Maud Creek. Fire activity was moderate Sunday and continued to burn through old burn scars. The fire poses no immediate threat to cross onto the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Bar Creek Fire located east of North Fork Road (Forest Road 247) and north of Bar Creek and is 808 acres at last report. The Lonesome Fire located south of Forest Road 500 is last measured at 284 acres.

Beaver Ridge Fire Tower and some trail-bridges were encased in structure protection wrap, a multi-layer aluminum and fabric wrap that reflects heat. Other trail bridges have pumps and sprinkler systems installed.

The 23 Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests backcountry fires are within an approximately 815,000 acre remote, roadless area north of Highway 12, east of the Clearwater River, south of the Idaho Panhandle National Forest, south of the Lolo National Forest, and west of the Bitterroot National Forest.

The fires range in size from less than one acre to 1,000 acres. Firefighters are employing suppression efforts where critical values are at risk.

Please see the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests website for closures.

Stage II fire restrictions are in effect throughout the forests.

Fires burning in Oregon

Note: All information regarding Oregon wildfires comes from our Portland affiliate KGW.

Bootleg Fire

The Bootleg Fire began on July 6 with lightning near Fremont-Winema National Forest, approximately 11 miles northeast of the Sprague River and 28 miles northeast of Klamath Falls. The forest is closed to the public because of the fire.

The fire has burned 413,545 acres, or 625 square miles -- double the size of New York City. It has destroyed at least 67 homes and 117 "minor structures," fire officials said Friday.

An interactive map of evacuation levels in Lake and Klamath counties is online.

The Bootleg Fire is 53% contained as of July 30, and has combined with the Log Fire.

“The Bootleg Fire perimeter is more than 200 miles long - that’s an enormous amount of line to build and hold.” Rob Allen, the incident commander for the Pacific Northwest Area Incident Management Team 2 told our Portland affiliate KGW. “We are continuing to use every resource from dozers to air tankers to engage where it’s safe to do so especially with the hot, dry, windy conditions predicted to worsen into the weekend.”

Information about evacuations in Klamath County for the Bootleg Fire can be found on the Klamath County Facebook page . You can also sign up for alerts .

RELATED: 'It's actually changing the weather': Bootleg Fire's 'extreme' behavior briefly forces firefighters to retreat Log Fire

You can view a complete list of all fires burning in Oregon here.

Interactive maps of fires burning in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California:

See all of our latest coverage in our YouTube playlist :