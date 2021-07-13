Cancel
Tiny Hitchhikers Reveal Turtles’ Movements and Foraging Ecology

By Amanda Heidt
Scientist
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA turtle’s shell teems with thousands of microscopic animals, and the unique features of these hitchhikers could help scientists understand turtles’ travels and diets, according to a study published July 2 in Frontiers in Ecology & Evolution. By combining data on these so-called epibionts with stable isotope analysis, the researchers were able to identify specific organisms that may be useful in discriminating between sea turtle populations, helping to set conservation priorities that would otherwise depend on costly satellite tracking.

