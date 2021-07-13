Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

MDC says no indication of mysterious bird illness in Missouri

By Rob Viehman
threeriverspublishing.com
 12 days ago

• Public is still encouraged to be on lookout for groups of dead and sick birds. At least nine states and the District of Columbia have recently reported numerous reports of unexplained sick and dying songbirds. To date, avian and wildlife health experts with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) have not received similar reports, and there are no other indications of unexplained death or illness in Missouri’s wild birds.

www.threeriverspublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missouri State
Missouri Pets & Animals
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdc#Wild Birds#Avian#Mdc#Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Science
News Break
Pets
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Fauci says US headed in `wrong direction’ on coronavirus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The United States is in an “unnecessary predicament” of soaring COVID-19 cases fueled by unvaccinated Americans and the virulent delta variant, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert said Sunday. “We’re going in the wrong direction,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing himself as “very frustrated.”. He said...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Lillard says no panic on Team USA after shock defeat to France

July 25 (Reuters) - Damian Lillard said the U.S. men's basketball team is not going to panic after losing to France on Sunday, an upset that has raised questions about whether the favourites can win a fourth consecutive Olympic gold. Team USA gave up a late lead en route to...
SportsNBC Olympics

becomes the first American to win individual foil GOLD 🇺🇸 🥇

Lee Kiefer became the first American woman to win a gold medal in the women's individual foil event and earned Team USA's first fencing medal of the Tokyo games. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova 15-13 to capture her first career Olympic medal after finishing fifth in London. Kiefer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy