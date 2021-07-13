MDC says no indication of mysterious bird illness in Missouri
• Public is still encouraged to be on lookout for groups of dead and sick birds. At least nine states and the District of Columbia have recently reported numerous reports of unexplained sick and dying songbirds. To date, avian and wildlife health experts with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) have not received similar reports, and there are no other indications of unexplained death or illness in Missouri's wild birds.
