Summer's finally here, school's out and kids are at home ... again. The days are now as long as they're going to get and all that evening light is exciting, especially with restaurants and events opening up. But maybe after more than a year of staying in, summer vacation isn't quite the novelty it might otherwise be. For parents and caregivers of children who are finding it hard to fill the hours and keep the extended days from becoming just plain long, here are some fresh ways to keep kids engaged in meaningful activity at home.