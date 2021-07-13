Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Obamas developing ‘Blackout’ for Netflix; limited series on female Baseball Hall-of-Famer in the works; & more

By Candice Williams
southernillinoisnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle and Barack Obama are teaming up with Netflix’s Fatherhood producers for a new film and TV event called Blackout. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blackout is “being adapted from six different love stories, each penned by a different writer.” This means the project is being developed concurrently as a TV series and film adaptation and some of the six stories could wind up in the film, while others are in the TV show. Blackout centers on twelve teens perspective during a New York city power outage during the summer. A premiere date for the project has yet to be announced.

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jonathan Majors
Person
Jurnee Smollett
Person
Effa Manley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Limited Series#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Reg Jean Page#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
New York City, NYc21media.net

Netflix, Obamas tell love stories

Netflix is working with Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions on a film and TV series based on six Black love stories written by six different authors. Blackout will feature six teenage love stories all taking place during a power outage on a sweltering summer night in New York City.
TV Showsjacksonvillefreepress.com

Obamas Readying Film and TV Event ‘Blackout’ for Netflix

BY LESLEY GOLDBERG – via www.hollywoodreporter.com – The scripted project will focus on six love stories, each penned by a different writer. The Obamas’ Higher Ground and Fatherhood producers Temple Hill are re-teaming for a new project at Netflix. The companies are developing Blackout, a film and TV “event” that...
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Obamas bringing 'Blackout' anthology

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): In collaboration with Temple Hill Productions, the Obamas are bringing a six-part anthology 'Blackout' to Netflix under their banner, Higher Ground. According to Variety, the project will revolve around six different stories of Black teenagers who find love during a power outage in New York...
New York City, NYCollider

The Obamas' Production Company Is Producing an Anthology Series for Netflix About Love During a Blackout

Higher Ground, the production company founded by former First Family Barack and Michelle Obama, is producing a six-part anthology series for Netflix. The project, titled Blackout, will feature six stories of black teenagers finding love during a power outage in New York City. While all six parts will connect through the overarching theme, each will be penned by a different writer, and the project is currently being developed both as a television and film project.
TV & Videosedglentoday.com

Meghan, Prince Harry to develop new Netflix animated series

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan and Prince Harry’s second Netflix project will focus on a 12-year-old girl’s adventures in an animated series. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Wednesday that the working title “Pearl” will be developed for the streaming service. Meghan created the idea of the family-focused animated series, which was inspired by a variety of women from history.
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

‘The Crown’, ‘The Mandalorian’ lead the field with 24 noms; ‘WandaVision’ conjures 23 for 73rd Emmy Awards

Netflix’s The Crown and Disney+’s Star Wars series The Mandalorian led the field with 24 nominations for this year’s primetime Emmy Awards, which were just announced. Following close behind is another Disney+ series, Marvel Studios’ first small-screen MCU spin-off, WandaVision, which earned 23. As previously predicted, this year’s Emmy nominations...
TV & Videossouthernillinoisnow.com

Netflix to release an animated series created by Meghan Markle

As part of the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry‘s deal with Netflix, the streamer announced today that it’s bringing to life an animated project with the working title Pearl. According to Netflix, the show will be a “family series that centers on the adventures of a 12-year-old girl, who...
TV & Videossouthernillinoisnow.com

Robert Downey Jr. to play multiple characters in first TV series, an adaptation of Pulitzer Prize-winning ‘The Sympathizer’

Robert Downey Jr. will appear in a small-screen project for the first time since his short stint on Saturday Night Live, playing multiple characters in an HBO series adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book The Sympathizer. Viet Thanh Nguyen‘s book centers on a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist double agent during the...
MoviesPosted by
CNN

Michaela Coel joins the cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

(CNN) — Michaela Coel has joined the cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The film will be the sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther," and Variety reports that Coel is currently filming at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, where production began last month. She joins an ensemble cast that includes Danai Gurira, Letitia...
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Warner Bros. To Produce 10 Movies for HBO Max in 2022

WarnerMedia is planning to release at least 10 original films on their streaming service, HBO Max, in the hopes to continuously grow its subscriber base. As the world is [slowly, but surely] going back to a semblance of normalcy, albeit a more contagious variant that’s infecting the unvaccinated, WarnerMedia seems to be looking ahead and revising its strategy for the coming year. After shocking many entertainment outlets (including directors of their own movies, such as Denis Villeneuve, who penned an angry letter considering Dune’s release) when they announced that their entire 2021 slate would be releasing in theatres and on HBO Max simultaneously, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar assures that the studio will be moving back to a traditional, but shortened, theatrical exclusive window.
TV & VideosPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tyler Perry Has A Touching Message, Footage For The Fans About The Haves And The Have Nots Series Finale

It’s been a few days now since The Haves and the Have Nots aired its Season 8 and series finale on OWN, marking just under 200 episodes for the longtime show. Now that the dust has settled a little bit and we've talked out all that's happened, I think it’s high time to talk about Tyler Perry’s message regarding the show ending and his experience with OWN ahead of the upcoming projects he has coming up. The prolific and longtime showrunner, writer, and general jack-of-all-trades took to social media to thank the fans for watching, talk the HAHN milestones and reveal more about how the series changed the lives of its cast and crew. (It's spoiler-free so don't fret if you aren't caught up!)
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Reportedly Developing Live-Action He-Man Series

This week marks the debut of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, the much-anticipated animated reboot/sequel of the original 1980s He-Man cartoon. The hype surrounding Kevin Smith’s series proves that there’s a huge hunger for more He-Man content out there, and it looks like Netflix is well aware of that. According to a new report, the streaming giant is working on a live-action TV series also focusing on Prince Adam of Eternia.
Celebritieshotspotatl.com

Jurnee Smollett, Michaela Coel, And MJ Rodriguez Are Just A Few Of The Black Women Nominated For Emmy’s This Year

The 2021 Emmy nominations have been announced, and we are extremely excited to report the black actors/actresses that were nominated. Last year Jurnee Smollett was snubbed by the Golden Globes for her role in ‘Lovecraft Country’. However, this year the Emmys not only announced that Smollett is nominated for Lead Actresses In A Drama Series (yay!), but the show itself has a whopping 18 nominations! These nominations come on the tail end of the show being unexpectedly canceled. Other nominations for ‘Lovecraft Country’ include Outstanding Drama Series, Johnathan Majors for Lead Actor In A Drama Series, and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor. The talented Michaela Coel, who was also snubbed by the Golden Globes last year, has been nominated for an Emmy for Lead Actress for her role in ‘I May Destroy You’.
TV Serieswmleader.com

Michael B Jordan to Develop Black Superman Limited Series for HBO Max

A second Black Superman project is in the works at Warner Bros., with Michael B. Jordan working on a limited series for HBO Max that would be based on the Val-Zod version of the character, according to multiple reports. Collider first reported that Jordan’s Outlier Society has hired a writer....

Comments / 0

Community Policy